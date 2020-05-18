Photography

Memorial filming

10:56 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News Mount Vernon Mayor Matt Starr films a scene involving the Knox County Joint Veterans Council at Moundview Cemetery Saturday for the upcoming Memorial Day ceremony video. The video is in place of the traditional Memorial Day celebration in Mount Vernon, which has been canceled due to the COVID-19 epidemic. The video will be made available on Memorial Day on the city’s website, mountvernonohio.org
Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mvn_jmorrison

 

 

