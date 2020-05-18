Future bright for Fredericktown High School grads

FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown High School Principal Brent Garee believes the class of 2020 will be stronger than most due to what it has faced in its lifetime.

Many of the class were born just before or right after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, he said. Then, their final few days at Fredericktown schools were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But, that’s only made this class stronger, he said.

“Seniors, this is your day. You’ve worked for 13 years to get to this point,” Garee said. “The moment has shaped you. It’s defined who you are and made you stronger. Your future is bright.”

Garee helped kick off Saturday’s graduation ceremonies for 86 members of the class that were held similar to an old drive-in theater, thanks to the pandemic.

The graduates lined up with their families in their cars in the parking lot at FHS. The Tomato Show stage was set up to allow them to receive their diplomas while following the state guidelines on social distancing.

“Our last year has been full of challenges. … It’s like the opposing pitcher is only throwing us curveballs and screwballs,” said class valedictorian Michael Herbst. “But, we’ve still reached what we’ve been chasing the last 13 years.”

Salutatorian Madison Baxter said the pandemic may have helped the graduates get through one of the toughest adjustments for them — the idea of no longer strolling the halls of the school.

“We’ve already disassociated ourselves from the halls. We’ve taken the first step in the rest of our lives,” she said.

Terry Fearn, one of four salutatorians, believes the pandemic has helped make the class even stronger.

“I believe we can be something special because of what we’ve gone through,” he said. “If we can overcome COVID, we can overcome anything. It’s been a training ground for the rest of our lives.”

Salutatorian Paige Oswalt echoed those thoughts.

“One thing I’ve learned is not to let fear hold you back,” she said. “I could not be more proud to be part of this amazing class.”

The graduates received the diplomas from members of the board of education and a yellow rose as they strode across the stage. Instead of clapping for the graduates, the families honked their car horns to show their gratitude and happiness.

While many of the students were planning on heading off to college, the workforce or the military, Salutatorian Molly Smith told them not to be too disappointed if their current dreams change over the course of their adulthood.

“There’s so much pressure on young people to figure out what they want to do. Life is unpredictable,” she said. “Change may be annoying, but without it, we can’t become the person we are meant to be.”

Class President Kailin Horlacher led the class in turning their tassels and the graduates headed out to their futures, horns blaring.

A reverse parade was held Sunday for the graduates.