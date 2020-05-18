Danville High School celebrates with graduation parade

DANVILLE — Danville Local Schools held their alternative graduation ceremony Sunday afternoon, including a reverse parade so community members could celebrate the Class of 2020.

The senior class was lined up around the high school and were given materials to decorate their own space for the parade along with yard signs. The seniors were given an hour to hang out, decorate and socialize while still maintaining social distancing before they lined up to receive their diploma and pose for a photo with Ed Honabarger, high school principal and graduation speaker.

Valedictorian Karley Ackert said she was looking forward to having a traditional graduation ceremony but understands why they had to find an alternative plan. She also called Danville’s graduation idea unique and different from the other high schools in the area.

“I was definitely excited for the traditional graduation because that’s what you look forward to,” Ackert said. “But I get that the teachers are trying to make the best out of the situation and I think this is a really good substitute for the guidelines we have to be under right now.”

Xander Adams started attending Danville High in hopes of having a traditional graduation ceremony that he wouldn’t otherwise have had by being home-schooled.

“I was definitely excited for the traditional graduation but this is a really weird situation for all of us,” Adams said. “This is probably the safest way to have the best graduation we can. We’re just making the best out of a bad situation and I think we’re lucky to just have a graduation at all.”

And while this wasn’t the graduation he had hoped for when he started attending high school two years ago, he said he’s a little bit disappointed but still appreciates the chance to graduate.

“For me, it’s exciting because we’ve never done this before,” said senior Valedictorian Vivian Hawk about the alternative graduation. “Since I’ve been in band, I’ve been to every graduation in high school so I know what’s going to happen and it’s almost boring at this point.”

Hawk said Danville is in a special situation since they are a smaller school and if they would have had a bigger class, their alternative graduation plans wouldn’t have worked.

“I would rather have this situation and be able to socialize to an extent than just sit in my car,” Hawk.

Ackert and Hawk were both slated to give speeches at graduation but had to have them recorded. Ackert explained that she was quoting a basketball coach and was going to use it to talk about the things they can take into their lives from either college or “whatever you’re going to be doing after high school.”

Hawk said she was a lot less nervous being able to record her speech and that recording the speech has its pros and cons.

“It’s sort of different but I’m glad we’re able to have something,” said high school principal Ed Honabarger. “I think this was a bit more personable than some other ideas. … It’s something that we’ll all remember.”

This is the third, and last time, he has been chosen as the class speaker.

“It’s an honor,” he said. “And it’s a little bit easier to do since we videotaped it. … It went a lot easier and smoother.”

When asked if he had anything to say to the Class of 2020, he said “don’t be afraid to try something and don’t be afraid to fail. It’s how you learn and gain experience, and you learn from it.”

Speeches from Honabarger, the valedictorians and salutatorian were recorded and will be put together on a DVD to be given to the seniors at a later date. Along with the speeches, photos of the event and aerial footage of the parade will also be on the DVD.

The event ended with a reverse parade around the high school. Community members, family and friends were invited to come to celebrate with the Class of 2020 while still maintaining social distance guidelines.