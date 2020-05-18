Centerburg grad one to remember

CENTERBURG — The Centerburg High School Class of 2020 gathered Sunday in the school’s parking lot for a special drive-in graduation that concluded an unusual senior year for the high school seniors.

Principal Ryan Gallwitz said it was a “total team effort” to organize the drive-in graduation and the reverse drive-by parade.

“This was the way that we can come up with (that is) the closest to a traditional graduation as we could. And that’s what we wanted,” Gallwitz said. “We want the kids to graduate together instead of one at a time … in the gym. We wanted friends to be able to see friends; we wanted families to be able to see families.”

The goal was achieved as families and friends parked their cars in the parking lot in front of a stage set up for the graduation ceremony. Applause and cheers were amplified by car horns; car windows were painted with words of celebration and pride. Graduating seniors in red caps and gowns brought their lawn chairs, stood in the back of pickup trucks or even sat on car roofs with their loved ones.

Transportation Maintenance Director Randy Bradford, who helped direct incoming traffic to the parking lot, said he has never had a graduation like this in his 40-year career, including four years at Centerburg. He credited Gallwitz for putting together the outdoor ceremony.

“I’m just glad the weather’s holding up for everybody,” Bradford said. “At least it’s something for the kids. It’s not just getting their diplomas mailed to them.”

A total of 88 students were listed as Members of the Class of 2020. The attending graduates were divided into seven groups of 11 to 12 students. Seventy-seven students walked the stage, in addition to one family member who received the diploma on the graduating student’s behalf.

“(I feel) great. I think this is the best way to do it with everything going on,” said class Treasurer Andrew Waddell, who was among the first group to walk across the stage and receive his diploma.

Graduating senior Kamryn Layne Dye said the drive-in graduation was “definitely different, definitely something to remember.”

“Not what I expected, but that’s okay!” Dye laughed, standing on the back of a white pickup truck with her mother and sister by her side.

“I’m just happy that they had a graduation and were able to work through all the kinks and made this happen for the kids and the families as well,” Dye’s mother, Angie Dye, said.

A few parking spaces away from the Dyes, the Newmans came to celebrate the graduation of their sister and aunt, Korinne Newman. Newman will be attending Mount Vernon Nazarene University after graduation, studying middle childhood education.

“I think it’s dope,” Kalin Newman, one of Korinne’s sisters, said of the graduation ceremony. “Because they (the seniors) can still be recognized… Everybody still comes out, so they can feel important. It is an important year for them.”

TJ Winphrie, Newman’s nephew, said he thought the drive-in graduation was good and “pretty safe.” Winphrie brought a cloth mask and wore it when he and more people came out of their cars toward the end of the ceremony.

2020 Class President Zoe Nicole Webb delivered a tearful closing speech, thanking the school teachers and staff for their support and encouraging her classmates to treasure the lessons they learned and emerge stronger from the extraordinary senior year.

“I think I speak for the entire class of 2020 that we all just wish we had a little more time, and a little more closure,” Webb said. “But this experience, even though it is not how we planned it to be, will make us stronger in the future. We have learned the hard way to take nothing for granted and be grateful for every moment.”

Webb invited the seniors to come out and stand beside their cars for the tassel transfer ceremony. As dozens of red caps were tossed into the air, Centerburg High School’s Class of 2020 officially graduated.

The procession of cars leaving the parking lot, colorfully painted windows, ascending black and red balloons and honking horns signaled the closing of a chapter with unexpected twists and turns and the beginning of a new journey.