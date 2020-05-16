Photography

Tipping their wings

7:40 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News Two C-130 aircraft fly over Knox Community Hospital Friday. The 179th Airlift Wing, based out of Mansfield, flew over North Central Ohio as a salute to Ohio healthcare workers, first responders, military members and other essential workers as a small thank-you for helping keep Ohioans safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

Two C-130 aircraft fly over Knox Community Hospital Friday. The 179th Airlift Wing, based out of Mansfield, flew over North Central Ohio as a salute to Ohio healthcare workers, first responders, military members and other essential workers as a small thank-you for helping keep Ohioans safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
 Request this photo

 

Joshua Morrison/News Two C-130 aircraft fly over Knox Community Hospital Friday. The 179th Airlift Wing, based out of Mansfield, flew over North Central Ohio as a salute to Ohio healthcare workers, first responders, military members and other essential workers as a small thank-you for helping keep Ohioans safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

Two C-130 aircraft fly over Knox Community Hospital Friday. The 179th Airlift Wing, based out of Mansfield, flew over North Central Ohio as a salute to Ohio healthcare workers, first responders, military members and other essential workers as a small thank-you for helping keep Ohioans safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Request this photo

 

 

Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mvn_jmorrison

 

 

Previous Story

Next Story

  • Share Story

 

 

 