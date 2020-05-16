Order won’t change pool closure

MOUNT VERNON — Gov. Mike DeWine’s order opening swimming pools has not affected the status of the closing for the summer of Hiawatha Water Park.

The order allows for swimming pools to open, but not water parks. Hiawatha is classified as a water park and therefore will remain closed, Mount Vernon City Safety Services Director Rick Dzik said.

Dzik noted that closing of the water park features, such as slides, and only opening the pool area, wouldn’t change Hiawatha’s classification.

Even if DeWine issued an order allowing water parks to open, Dzik said Hiawatha will likely remain closed this year. Usually, by this time of the year, lifeguards have already been hired and the water park placed in readiness to open. The city further has put off repairs scheduled for this year, Dzik said.

Parks and buildings and grounds

Restrooms at city parks will be cleaned three to four times a day starting next week. Park employees are currently cleaning the restrooms twice a day, and the city has contracted with a cleaning service which will also be doing cleanings twice a day. Also, city employees will be fogging the restrooms once a day. Park restrooms opened Monday.

Parks and Buildings and Grounds Supervisor Dave Carpenter reported that at least two volunteer groups will be working to prepare Mound View Cemetery for Memorial Day. Students from St. Vincent De Paul school will be placing flags on veteran’s graves, and adult probation will have probationers out to clean headstones and the cemetery grounds. Veteran’s Services will provide the flags.

Carpenter further reported that a mini-excavator ordered for the cemetery has arrived.

Police and fire

The Mount Vernon Police Department’s duty roster is once again full following the hiring of two patrol officers. MVPD Chief Robert Morgan said the officers are Josh Neely, who previously worked for Danville PD and Millersburg PD, and Matt McDonald, who previously worked for Shreve PD.

A corporal’s position is still open and patrol-level officers have taken the civil service written test. Those who pass the written test will be graded in the second part of the test, an assessment panel, which has yet to be held.

Morgan further said the MVPD bike patrol will be focusing efforts on the city parks. Officers will be watching for large gatherings in excess of the governor’s stay-at-home order, especially in pavillions. Pavilions are open, but are not being sanitized by the city, but playground equipment is still off-limits. Otherwise, parks have been approved for recreational uses, including hiking and fishing, by the governor.

Morgan encourages residents to approach the bike officers with questions.

National Police Week ends today, and Morgan said the department received an “extraordinary” show of support from residents and groups affiliated with the PD.

Fire Chief Chad Christopher reported that the MVFD has received a $10,000 grant from the Ohio Fire Marshal. The grant will be used to replace old turnout gear, especially hoods that are worn under the helmet. The new hoods are rated for blocking particulate matter known to cause cancer.

Streets

Directional signage pointing the way to city attractions were installed in several locations around the city. The signs were provided by the Knox County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

The streets department was able to put in more storm sewer work than originally planned on the Belmont Avenue project. Street Superintendent Tom Hinkle reported the work was going smoothly and so the city decided to continue working. Hinkle said 642 feet of line was installed and seven catch basins.

Pothole patching is expected to start next week. Gravel alleys are being graded as time permits. There will be no street sweeping next week.

Mayor

A video presentation marking Memorial Day 2020 is almost completed, Mayor Matt Starr said. Shooting locations include Mound View Cemetary and in Veteran’s Hall at the Memorial Building. Content includes essays and poetry from Knox County Career Center Junior ROTC students.

A video presentation of the annual city government tour by 3rd graders has been distributed to students. Usually held in person, the tour was canceled this year, and the video recreates the experience the 3rd graders would have had on the tour. Starr said he hopes the students enjoy the video, and that it will encourage them to become active in local government and community life.