Nursing home reports 100% negative tests

MOUNT VERNON — The stir earlier this week at Whispering Hills Care Center has hopefully been laid to rest. All Whispering Hills residents and staff have tested negative for COVID-19, Interim Administrator Mason Bigler reported Friday.

Bigler said that he wanted to “set the record straight” that Whispering Hills did send out letters to all families of residents informing them about the facility-wide preventative testing.

The facility was calling families all day Thursday to let them know about the negative tests; families were understandably relieved, according to Bigler.

A concerned husband contacted the News Wednesday reporting that he found out on the phone with his wife that she had been tested and moved to a different room at Whispering Hills. He suggested that he did not receive notification about the testing and could not get in touch with someone at the nursing home afterward.

Bigler said he did not know why the letter had not reached the husband but stressed that the nursing home did send out notifications.

Bigler also reassured that the employees will continue to follow health guidelines and wear proper equipment at the facility.

The News received two calls on Wednesday that an employee at the facility was allegedly sent home due to COVID-19.

Bigler said he did not know where the allegation came from but “there is no basis to that.”

Bigler said Whispering Hills has been in communication with Knox Public Health and expressed satisfaction with the partnership.

“Knox Public Health has been great to work with, in the last 72 hours,” Bigler said.

Knox County does not currently have any reported COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities.

