Do you plan on doing more in-store shopping now that retail stores have reopened?

“Probably. Yeah, when we need to. If we need to, we mask up and go, currently… Maybe a little less now than before, but I think going forward, we’ll still operate with masks.” Neil Eash, Mount Vernon

“No, I shop from home online, pretty much anyway.” Vincent Marcellino, Apple Valley

“No… I guess it’s just safer not to at the moment.” Michele Coscia, Mount Vernon

“No. I hardly go out anyway. I’ll be the last person on earth and I’ll be okay. I’ve got nature.” Stana Welman, Mount Vernon

“Yeah, sure. I’m going back to normal as soon as possible.” Dan Kost, Mount Vernon

“No, not really. Just, I’m old. Just going to stay away for a while.” Ken White, Mount Vernon

* * *

