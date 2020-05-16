Centerburg library offering curbside pick-up/drop-off

CENTERBURG — The Centerburg Public Library will begin Curbside Pick-Up and Drop-Off service on Monday. Hours will be Monday-Friday 12-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The building will remain closed to the public.

During these designated times, you may pick up items that you have requested and also return any items that you may currently have out. Returned items will have all fines removed after a holding/quarantine period of 3-4 days. It is asked that if you or anyone in your household is currently ill, please do not return or pick up items at this time.

If you are unsure of how or what to request, call for assistance. If you call and get our recording, please leave your name and number and we will get back to you. You may also request items simply by genre, topic, or reading level and our staff will make the selections for you. It is asked that if you call, e-mail or reserve online please wait until you receive a call that your items are ready.

Upon arrival, follow the instructions that will be posted on the large sidewalk sign. These instructions will include: stay in your car, call the library upon arrival and open your trunk or passenger window to receive your items. Library staff will be observing all safety protocols to protect both themselves and the community.

Reach out to the library by calling 740-625-6538, reserving through the website centerburg.lib.oh.us or by emailing centerburglibrary.17@gmail.com.

