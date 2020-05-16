MOUNT VERNON — Caroline “Carrie” Piar, 88, of Mount Vernon passed away Thursday morning, May 14, 2020, at her home.

She was born July 27, 1931, in Danville to the late Roland Joseph and Frances Grace (Condon) Sapp.

Carrie was a faithful member of Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. She was active with her card club at the Fredericktown Senior Activity Center and enjoyed cooking, gardening, and bird watching. Carrie’s greatest love was following her kids and grandkids through their activities.

Carrie is survived by her children, Mary Jane (Phil) Wolfe of Duluth, GA, Russell (Charlene) Piar of Wright City, MO, Raymond (Rani) Piar of Mansfield, Edward (Vicki) Piar of Mount Vernon; Donna Johnston of Heath and Kenneth Piar of Powell; grandchildren, Jarrod (Sherri), Meredith, Maureen (Ben) and Montannah Piar, Ellie (Corey) Cline, Natalie (Andy) Brenneman, Olivia, Lucie and Lane Arnott and Jacob Piar; step granddaughter, Emily Schirtzinger; step grandsons, Phillip and Josh Schiff; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Barb Daugherty of Mount Vernon, Ruth Riley of Mansfield and Sarah Evans of Mount Vernon; a brother, Paul (Beth) Sapp of Danville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Carrie was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Piar, on March 7, 2016; a sister, Grace Temple; and brothers, Robert, Bernard, Owen and Richard Sapp.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Mount Vernon, with Father Daniel Olvera presiding.

The family would like to extend its gratitude and appreciation to our aunt, Sarah, for her commitment and devotion in caring for mom prior to her passing.

Memorial contributions may be made in Carrie’s memory to Hospice of Knox County, 17700 Coshocton Road, Mount Vernon, OH 43050.

To share a memory or send the family an expression of sympathy visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

