Bulldogs left to wonder what could have been

HOWARD — It’s rare when all the things needed to win a league championship and make a deep run in the postseason come together. And for a place like East Knox, according to fourth-year baseball coach Randy Braugher, it’s even rarer.

The Bulldogs had a group of seniors that played varsity baseball together for the last three or four years. They had experience.

They’ve been through the heartbreak of missing out on a league championship or a district title, coming a win short of the latter in two of the last three years. Last year’s season ended 20-7 overall and 11-3 in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference and a loss to league foe Fredericktown in a Division III district final.

They had pitching … lots of pitching with the return of ace Weston Melick (junior) and seniors Nate Friel and Cade Leach as well as slew of other arms.

They had hitting with Melick (third base), Leach (shortstop) and seniors Dawson David (first base), Gage Steinmetz (second base), Kadden Lester (catcher), Caleb Gallwitz (center field) and Kal Gallwitz (right field) as well as sophomore Peyton Lester (left field), a returner in his own right. The lineup card was ready-filled.

David, Steinmetz, Kadden Lester and Caleb Gallwitz were all going to be four-year letter winners and Leach, Friel, Kal Gallwitz, fellow senior Andrew Allman (catcher/pitcher) and Melick would have lettered for a third time.

This was supposed to be the year until an act nature, namely the COVID-19 pandemic, got in the way. Braugher will never know for sure if this team would have finally gotten over the hump in the postseason or held its first league title since 2017, the last season in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

“Everybody has their disappointment story, but this was probably the most highly anticipated East Knox baseball team ever,” he said. “This team was groomed with good summer ball and (they) played together a lot. This team was groomed for it to all come together. We all know how that went, so…”

A lot of these players were on the football team, which made a run to the Division VI state semifinal last fall after finishing ninth in Region 23 in each of the previous two years.

“I think we all wished we had one last season to finish it up right,” Caleb Gallwitz said. “We kind of related it to football season a little bit. We missed the playoffs just barely the last three years before that. This year, we had big season and we were kind of hoping to be able to do that sort of thing with baseball. We definitely had high expectations of what we thought we could reach. But things happen and we weren’t able to do that.”

Coronavirus led to Governor Mike DeWine’s order to send students home to learn. No students in classrooms equals no baseball. The season was initially postponed in March and finally canceled in April.

“They were 18-year-olds,” Braugher added with twinge in his voice. “They were looking big and strong and fast. They were fully committed to going out winners.”

The Bulldogs had ready-available players to fill in depending on pitching assignments with junior Sam Printz to be inserted at short or third or senior Allman roaming the outfield or giving Kadden Lester a break behind the plate.

For Caleb Gallwitz, the disappointment lies more with the time lost together.

“I think we would have had a great season,” he said. “But I think what all the guys were upset about was not getting to spend time with each other those last few moments as seniors.”

There were newcomers hungry for a chance to crack the lineup in juniors Logan Adams (catcher), Kyle Maharg (first base), Christian Blanchard (second base); sophomores Dom Kimball (third base), Nick Hornsby (utility) and Blake Bonham (outfield) and freshmen Carson Steinmetz (outfield) and Ryan Morton (catcher). Some of them would have found much of their time in a junior varsity game. But they would have seen some varsity action.

And the pitching. So much pitching. Pretty much everyone on the varsity team dabbled on the mound. David, Kal Gallwitz and junior Pete Broseus would have gotten their share of innings. Bristow, Allman and Kadden Lester were all marked for time as well.

“A little school like East Knox, it’s never come together like that,” Braugher said. “So, yeah, we had high hopes.”

This was the team that years from now, Braugher will ask, ‘What could have been?’

“They loved baseball. It’s probably the first group we had come up together — same age group — that had played all of the travel ball and been successful in the summer,” he said. “They played the other sports too, which I think makes them highly competitive. They had a successful football season — the best ever. Nothing is a sure thing. On paper, we were very good. But you still have to go out and prove it.”