Utica hoped to finally take home a district title

UTICA — The disappointment was evident in Josh Sichina’s voice when he talked about what could have been with this year’s Utica softball team.

“My heart’s broken for the seniors … and really everybody,” he said. “I don’t know how they feel because this affected me as a coach, not a player. I can coach as long as I want in high school sports. They only get four years. Basically, 25 percent of their high school careers got taken away from them. The bad part for the seniors is that this was their final 25 percent.”

Sichina, who was entering his fourth season, skippered three consecutive league titles and hoped to add a district championship that has eluded Utica so far.

Utica went 21-5 overall last season and 10-3 to win the Licking County League Cardinal Division. But the season ended the same way it did the year before with a loss to Cardington in a Division IV district title game.

The core of this team was in its seniors and there were plenty of them. Six of the seven returned from last year’s squad in Taylor Heckman (pitcher/center field), Scarlett Elliott (third base), Shayla Estep (shortstop), Sydney Hoover (second base), Olivia Rodeniser (catcher) and Serenity Osborne (right field).

“This group has won three league titles and (these seniors) have been a really big part of it,” Sichina said. “They had set out some goals to win a district title and maybe go even farther. But we’ve come up short in the last three years.”

The other, Danielle Garvin, was going to play a big role at first base and in the outfield.

“I was really glad she came back,” Sichina said. “She played J.V. the last three years. She did a really good job leading our J.V. team and setting a good example down there. It’s unfortunate that she’s going to miss out on her first varsity season. She was doing a lot of things well in preseason— defensively especially.”

Utica would have been in Division II this season. But that presented some different challenges because the state championship game was represented by a pair of Central District teams last year in Lakewood and Plain City Jonathan Alder.

“We would have had our hands full there,” Sichina said. “But we were ready to compete. Basically, the biggest goal was to go after a district title and see what happens after that. I think this group had the firepower to do that.”

Utica was going to replace last year’s top-line pitcher, Elizabeth Dyke, who was first team all-league and second team all-district.

Heckman and junior Ryleigh Lees were going to split time in the circle with junior Rylee Neighbarger and freshman Carlie Parsons getting some innings as well.

“(Taylor) is a very capable pitcher,” Sichina said. “She’s pitched for us before and we know what we’re getting with her. (Lees is) a lefty. She was looking to possibly move into the No. 1 pitching role this season. It probably would have been a joint effort.”

“(Pitching) was going really well,” Heckman said. “Tony Hoover has helped me out tremendously. I pitched a little bit last year, but not very many games. Elizabeth held it down for us.”

Heckman lamented Lees’ ability to pitch to contact.

“We have Ryleigh Lees and she’s awesome,” Heckman said. “She can move the ball like no other. She creates popups and groundballs and that’s what we need to get outs. We were set.”

Rodeniser returned to handle catching duties.

Garvin was slated to take over at first base, but slide over to center when Heckman was in the circle. Lees was also going to see time at first along with a trio of freshmen, who were battling for time in Parsons, Cassidy Fouty and Shelby Autherson.

Hoover returned at second and Elliott at third base. Estep was taking over at short for Heckman, who was making the move to center where she is projected to play at Ohio State next season.

“Scarlett Elliott and Taylor Heckman have led us in hitting the last three years,” Sichina said. “(Heckman) does a great job of getting on base and setting the table for everybody else behind her. Scarlett Elliott is coming off a season where she drove in 57 runs and hit 16 home runs, which is one of the best seasons I’ve ever seen in high school sports.

“Sydney Hoover is our other senior that has started all four years. Those three girls have really raised the program to another level as far as being a yearly competitor in the district.”

Junior Leah Swetnam was penciled in to play left and Osborne was slated for right.

Neighbarger and fellow junior Cinnamin Moore would have seen time in the outfield as well as freshman Kiera Williams, who would have also got time at third.

“They’re not feeling sorry for themselves,” Sichina said. “That’s what I love about them is that they are going to take it as a challenge and become better people. They already are great people, but they’re going to become better. They’re going to work through this and they’re going to find ways to be successful. We’ve faced adversity as a team and they’ve always come out better.”