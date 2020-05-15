ODRC considers reopening centers

MOUNT VERNON — Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction is considering reopening some of its reception centers as early as next Monday, according to information shared during Knox County Common Pleas Court sentencing hearings.

Public Defender Robert Whitney, who represented 27-year-old Richard Wiles III, expressed that he understood the state prisons will reopen some of its reception centers but it will still take some time before Wiles could be transported.

Whitney said that Wiles would like to be allowed to be out for some time prior to going to prison so he could be with his newborn daughter and resolve some personal and financial matters. Whitney noted that if sentenced to prison, this would be Wiles’ first time in prison.

Wiles said that because prisons are not currently accepting any in-person visits due to COVID-19, he wanted to have a chance to hold his two-and-a-half-week old daughter before going to prison. He would accept a GPS tracking ankle-monitor if he was allowed the period of release, Wiles said. Wiles submitted that he would stay with his mother who lived “in the middle of the woods” where there would not be many visitors. Judge Richard Wetzel denied Wiles’ request for release and suggested that Wiles utilize the video visitation opportunity at the jail instead. Wiles received an indefinite sentence of four years minimum in prison for aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony. Wetzel vacated a $75 restitution associated with the charge, citing that Wiles was found to be indigent. Knox County Sheriff David Shaffer said that ODRC has indicated that the state prison system plans to begin scheduling intakes next week. “We will be working with them, however details on when transports will be conducted are restricted for security purposes,” Shaffer said in an email. ODRC previously suspended inmate intakes due to COVID-19 outbreaks in the state prisons, especially in Pickaway Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution. At some point in late-April, about eight in 10 prison inmates tested positive at PCI and MCI — over 3,500 inmates were infected between the two facilities. Overall, 4,398 inmates have been tested positive in the state prison system between 28 facilities. People have been gradually recovering since then. As of Thursday, ODRC reported 365 inmates who remain positive at PCI and 491 inmates at MCI. Between all facilities, 1,103 inmates and 223 staff are currently positive. While 3,239 ODRC inmates and 341 staff have recovered, 56 inmates have died from COVID-19. Two staff members have died. Some facilities currently have no active COVID-19 case among inmates and staff, including Allen-Oakwood Correctional, Grafton Correctional, Mansfield Correctional, Noble Correctional, Ohio Reformatory for Women, Richland Correctional, and Southern Ohio Correctional Facility. Knox County Jail is a county and not a state facility. During ODRC’s intake suspension, inmates who are sentenced to prison have been held at the county jail. The time served at the county jail will count toward these inmates’ prison time served, according to Public Defender John Pyle. Knox County Jail has reported no COVID-19 cases among inmates or staff so far.

The rest of this article is available to our subscribers. Do your part to support local journalism

Subscribe to our e-edition to read this and many other articles written by your neighbors. Already a subscriber? Log in

Eli Chung: 740-397-5333 or eli@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @