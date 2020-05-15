Photography

New boardwalk for trail

8:00 pm
Mount Vernon News

 

Photo courtesy of Graham Stokes Brown Family Environmental Center employee David Heithaus works on a 280-foot long boardwalk at a low point on the New Gambier Road Trail Wednesday that is often wet and muddy. The project is completely funded by an anonymous donation to the BFEC.

Photo courtesy of Graham Stokes

Brown Family Environmental Center employee David Heithaus works on a 280-foot long boardwalk at a low point on the New Gambier Road Trail Wednesday that is often wet and muddy. The project is completely funded by an anonymous donation to the BFEC.

 

 

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews

 

 

Previous Story

Next Story

  • Share Story

 

 

 