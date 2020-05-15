MOUNT VERNON — Julie Ramsey, 63, of Mount Vernon passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Mount Vernon Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Nov. 18, 1956, in Mount Vernon to the late Walter and Betty (Hutton) Kline. Julie enjoyed her canine and feline companions. She also enjoyed collecting Cherished Teddies Teddy Bears. But most of all — Julie loved the time she spent with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of over 42 years, Dave Ramsey; her sons, John (Sarah) Ramsey, Joe Ramsey, Jesse Ramsey, Jordan Ramsey; her daughter, Cathy (Eli) Brown; 10 grandchildren; her brother, Herby Kline; and her sister, Karen Harris.

In addition to her parents, Julie was preceded in death by three brothers.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 19, beginning at 2 p.m. in Friendship Cemetery.

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Julie Ramsey.