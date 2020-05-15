Bigler: Tests negative for residents

MOUNT VERNON — Whispering Hills Interim Administrator Mason Bigler reported Thursday that every one of their nursing home residents’ test has come back negative for COVID-19. The facility also received 95 percent of the staff tests back with no positive case so far, according to Bigler.

Bigler said Wednesday that the company decided to implement facility-wide preventative testing after considering CDC recommendations. The purpose of facility-wide testing was to detect any potentially asymptomatic carriers and prevent widespread infection, according to Bigler.

Bigler also clarified that the nursing home did send out letters to notify family members about the facility-wide testing in the last week of April. These letters were signed off by him, according to Bigler.

Knox Public Health Director of Nursing Lisa Dudgeon said that KPH has been in contact with local long-term care facilities regarding random testing of residents and staff.

KPH first offered these random testings at the beginning of April, after an employee at The Laurels tested positive, according to KPH spokesperson Pam Palm.

The Laurels declined KPH’s offer to test their asymptomatic residents, according to Public Health Commissioner Julie Miller at the April 20 press conference.

Palm said none of the other facilities KPH reached out to has indicated an interest so far. KPH is not aware of any other facility doing COVID-19 testing among its residents and staff besides Whispering Hills which contracted the tests through a private laboratory.

The Laurels case does not show up on the Ohio Department of Health’s online listing of positive cases among Knox County’s long-term care facilities. This is because the employee worked at both the Mount Vernon and Gahanna locations and was only listed in Gahanna (Franklin County), according to Palm.

“I’m not sure if that is because of a limitation with the database software or preference by The Laurels,” Palm said in an email.

ODH’s COVID-19 online dashboard currently shows no positive case at any Knox County long-term care facility. The dashboard includes cumulative case counts since April 15 and is updated every Wednesday.

