Photography

Barbers, salons back in business today

7:00 pm
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News Barber Colin Pack combs and clips Knox County Commissioner Bill Pursel’s hair this morning. Barbershops and other personal services could begin taking customers today in Ohio. Pack was busy this morning making accommodations for customers, and mentioned he was going to be busy for a while.

Joshua Morrison/News
Barber Colin Pack combs and clips Knox County Commissioner Bill Pursel’s hair this morning. Barbershops and other personal services could begin taking customers today in Ohio. Pack was busy this morning making accommodations for customers, and mentioned he was going to be busy for a while.

 

Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mvn_jmorrison

 

 

Previous Story

Next Story

  • Share Story

 

 

 