Yellow Jacket Drive construction continues

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City Schools’ newly-named Energy Field House will likely have a dedication ceremony in late summer.

MVCS Athletics/Activities Director Justin Sanford said Wednesday that the field house is still under construction and should be completed in early August. A dedication ceremony will follow when the state approves congregation of a groups large enough to accommodate the donors and public.

Sanford said the field house is a little behind its original completion schedule of July because some equipment has not yet been delivered.

The field house is part of a project that also saw the Yellow Jacket Drive extension to Cougar Drive and the construction of a new bus garage. The bus garage is expected to be completed in early July, and the road extension completed in June, Sanford said.

