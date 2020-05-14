Weaver hoped to help Scots relay return to state

SPARTA — The strength of the Highland track & field team laid with its relay teams, which were anchored by a pair of returning state qualifiers in Landyn Albanese and Jack Weaver.

The duo qualified for last year’s state meet in the 4×100 and were hoping to anchor a repeat performance until spring sports were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was really excited about what I could accomplish,” Weaver said. “I was anticipating breaking some records in baseball and in track. I had some very high goals. Just to not be able to try to achieve those goals … it’s devasting.”

Weaver, a senior who will run at the University of Akron next year, also qualified in the 100-meter and the 200-meter. He wanted to finish off his high school career qualifying for state in another event … and no, pitching on the baseball team doesn’t count even though he was aiming high there as well.

“We were anticipating having a really good 4×400 team this year,” Weaver said. “That’s not something I usually like to run, but I was excited. I thought we were going to have a good team. We had Landon Remmert and Landyn Albanese — two really strong juniors. All we had to do was find another one that could run a 53 and we would have been set.”

This would have been Weaver’s second year running track and pitching for the baseball team.

“It was a lot to handle,” he said. “I was at the school from 7:00 in the morning until 6:00 at night. Usually the only days off I had were Sundays. But I was super-excited to do both again. To be that active was so fun.”

Even with Weaver and Albanese, a junior, the Scots had to replace Brock Veley and Chase Carpenter for a chance to repeat the feat of qualifying for state.

“We lost a lot of talent last year, but we were still going to be strong in field events and sprinting and we had a couple of freshmen coming up to help our distance program,” said Derek Bower, who coaches the girls team with Michelle Hudson, who coaches the boys. “I would assume the 4×100 would have gotten to regionals if not back to state even with losing Brock Veley (and Chase Carpenter) from last year.”

The Scots saw an increase in numbers with 44 athletes and the girls team and 41 on the boys team. Bower attributed the increase to word-of-mouth and friends recruiting friends to the jump in bodies on the girls side. He was more convinced on the reason for the increase on the boys team.

“The football coach (Matt Jones) encouraged all the players that weren’t playing a spring sport to run track,” Bower said. “So, we got a lot more kids than usual. It’s nice … your football program and your track program work in hand. The better your football program is — if they encourage (players) to run track — the better your track program is. A lot of times, if your track program is really good, then your football program is really good.”

Freshmen Gavin Hankins and Gavin Debord were a couple of newcomers in line to possibly fill the void along with senior Gavin DeAngelo, juniors Chase Ray and Remmert and sophomore Mason Duncan, who returned off last year’s team.

Remmert was a regional qualifier as a hurdler.

Sophomores Ashton Hamilton, Cade Harris and Alex McClellan were sprinters who added depth.

“It was an open competition,” Bower said. “We didn’t really have enough time before we had to end our season. We had several new kids come out this season and we didn’t have a chance to see where they would have all fit in.”

Sprinting was a strength on the girls team as well with juniors Rachel Albertson, Makenna Belcher, Peyton Carpenter and Cassidy Wickham and sophomores Destiny Carpenter, Jade Disbennett, Emma Hinkle and Brylinn Tuggle. Carpenter was a regional qualifier in the 200-meter dash last season.

Senior Madison Cecil returned to the team for the first time since her freshman year to add depth to the sprinter group.

Freshmen Hunter Bolton and Joel Roberts were newcomers that would have provided a jolt to the boys distance program. Seniors Bruce Jordan and Bode Sardinha and juniors Garison Hankins and Tucker Taque gave distance some depth along.

DeAngleo and freshman Aaron Gannon were middle distance runners.

Senior Avery Zerby, juniors Kate Schmidt, Mia White and sophomore Camberly Schade returned on the girls distance team aided by newcomer Disbennett.

Damron was back to anchor the jumpers along with other returners in senior Brandon Pauley, Garison Hankins and fellow juniors Colton Gusafson and Ray as well as Duncan. Hamilton and junior Wyatt Hornsby gave the jumpers some depth.

Tuggle, Wickham and Hinkle anchored the jumpers on the girls team along with newcomers in sophomore Haley Kessler and freshman Juliette Lauracuente.

Seniors Lauryn Smith and Emily White and junior Hunter Elswick returned from last year’s team to lead the throwers on the girls team along with newcomers Anya Taylor and Alexis Eusey, who were both freshmen.

Smith was looking forward to getting a chance to put some new spinning techniques into play this season.

“I went to the Jud Logan throwing camp last June,” Smith said. “I was really looking forward to work on my spin for shot because I had never thrown with it. I was really looking forward to improving.”

Seniors Zach DeBord and T.J. Taylor and sophomore Caden Holtrey returned to throw on the boys team. Newcomers Kyle Anderson (sophomore), Hornsby, Myles Jordan (sophomore) and McClellan added depth.