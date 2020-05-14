USA Days Festival canceled

CENTERBURG — The Heart of Ohio USA Days festival committee announced that due to the COVID 19 virus, the USA Days Festival has to be canceled. The entire theme, entertainment schedule and so forth will be rolled over to 2021 on June 24, 25 and 26.

However, they are not yet cancelling the annual USA Days Car Show, set for Sept. 13. The committee will continue to monitor the situation in order to make a determination by Aug. 1.

