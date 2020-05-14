Social distancing

Photography

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot about going out in public in Knox County, as even the cow on top of the Round Hill Dairy, 300 Wooster Road, is now wearing a mask. The Dairy is open everyday from noon to 9 p.m.

