Rapid tests long way off for county

MOUNT VERNON — If and when Knox Public Health gets the rapid test for the coronavirus, it hopes to use them in a shared effort between other health providers.
Health Commissioner Julie Miller, speaking in her weekly update on COVID-19, said KPH and Knox Community Hospital currently do not have the rapid test. The test can tell if someone has been exposed to COVID-19 or are “infectious,” Miller said.
Miller said KPH and KCH will work together to determine how rapid tests can best be used, should they decide to use them. Miller said she hopes for a “community approach” to determine “what good” the rapid test can do for public health.
The state does not currently use rapid test results when reporting a case as confirmed. If someone has positive results for antibodies in a rapid test, they will need to be tested with a swab specimen kit. If the specimen test returns a positive finding for the virus, the test will be counted as a confirmed case.
There has not been a new positive or probable COVID-19 case reported for Knox County since May 6. The numbers, as of Wednesday afternoon, stand at 20 positive cases for COVID-19 in Knox County residents, with four probable cases.
Miller touched briefly on state orders for reopening of certain businesses formerly deemed non-essential under the governor’s stay-at-home order. Retail was permitted to reopen Tuesday, while tattoo parlors and massage parlors can reopen Friday. Outdoor dining at restaurants will also begin Friday, with dine-in reopening May 21. Miller noted that restrictions will be in place at restaurants for such things as permitted group sizes that can dine together, and recommended calling into the restaurant before heading out.
Miller said she has not received any further guidance from the state on county fairs and festivals. She said she believes there may be information coming next week.
Miller took a break from COVID-19 to discuss tick season. Anyone coming in from the woods or high grass should be checked for ticks, either checking themselves or, preferably, be checked by someone else.
When in the woods or high grass/weeds, boots, pants, socks and long sleeve shirts should be worn. Insect repellent for ticks should contain DEET, Miller said, and it is best to check for ticks before going back inside, if possible.
Miller noted that the deer tick, which carries Lyme Disease, is very small, only about the size of a poppy seed. If a tick has already bitten into the skin, it should be removed with tweezers inserted deep enough to remove the head along with the rest of the body. After the tick has been removed, wash the area with soap and water.
Nick Sabo: 740-397-5333 or nsabo@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @twitter.com/mountvernonnews
