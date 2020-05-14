One injured, one arrested in stabbing

MOUNT VERNON — A Mount Vernon man was arrested in a stabbing incident Wednesday that saw another man taken to the hospital.

According to Mount Vernon Police reports, officers responded to a residence on Spruce Street on a disturbance Wednesday at approximately 5:49 p.m. Upon arrival, officers learned that a man had been stabbed by another male suspect during an altercation. The injured man was transported to Knox Community Hospital and later transferred to a Columbus hospital.

Joshua Parker, 26, was arrested and taken into custody without incident and transported to the Knox County Jail. Parker was charged with felonious assault and held without bond. The incident remains under investigation.

