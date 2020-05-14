Family hears call to nursing

FREDERICKTOWN — When Brenda Harris became a nurse over 60 years ago, she would never have guessed that decades later her career choice would be a family tradition down to her granddaughters.

“I always wanted to be a nurse,” Brenda said about her decision to start off down that career path. She also explained that when she graduated high school in the 1960s women could either become a teacher, nurse or secretary.

After graduating from the Bethesda Hospital School of Nursing in Zanesville, she worked at the Bethesda Hospital for several years before going on to work in Mount Vernon at Martin Memorial Hospital before it merged with another hospital to become Knox Community Hospital. She would work for KCH from the mid-1980s until her retirement in 2004.

Brenda’s sister Carol Derwacter also became a nurse a few years after her sister did and they both passed their professions on to their daughters. Carol said seeing her sister working as a nurse and seeing nurses caring for her father when he passed away made her want to become a nurse as well.

“I wanted to help people like they helped my father,” Carol said. And now, she’s employed as a certified registered nurse practitioner at Prime Care SED in Zanesville.

Carol’s daughter, Nicole Blair, said she wanted a career where she could make a difference, and her family was a great influence for her to become a nurse.

“It’s a very rewarding career,” Nicole said, adding that there are many different options and career paths to follow. Nicole used to be an ER nurse but now works at Muskingum Valley Health Centers as the director of clinical services such as outpatient care.

Michele Yarman and Holly Mast, both daughters of Brenda, both work providing primary care and both say that their mother was an source of influence when becoming nurses.

“My mom was my role model and inspiration,” Michele said. “I wanted to follow in her footsteps.”

For Holly, the decision to become a nurse was a rocky one. She originally went to school to study physical therapy, not nursing.

“I thought (nursing) was admirable,” Holly said. “They said nursing was rewarding.”

But she needed some more time, and more classes, before deciding to switch and earn her bachelor of science in nursing degree like her sister, mother and cousin.

“Michele and I are very fortunate to work in the community we grew up in,” Holly said. “We take care of friends and family.”

Michele currently works for KCH and their department of primary care while Holly is employed by Fredericktown Family Practice. Holly describes working in primary care as being able to take care of everyone, not just one specific group.

“You can have the best of both worlds and you’re not limited,” Holly said. “I like the ability to take care of everyone.”

Brenda’s two granddaughters, Emily Forthofter and Bailey Mast, have both decided to work with children at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. Emily is working in the pediatric intensive care unit while her cousin Bailey accepted a position working in the neonatal, or newborn, intensive care unit.

“I always loved pediatrics,” Bailey said. “And I got to tour the unit in school and just knew it was where I wanted to be.”

“I always loved kids,” Emily said. “I was working on the unit and fell in love with peds and the people.”

When asked about why they choose to become nurses, both Bailey and Emily said having family members as nurses helped them.

“I saw their impact on patients,” Bailey said. “I saw how rewarding it is for them to be nurses… I’m grateful for the wonderful role models and insight to nursing they provided.”

“I remember going around with my mom when I was younger and saw how her patients appreciated her,” Emily said. “It seemed like a really great thing.”

Emily added that she remembers how Brenda used to tell her stories about her years being a nurse.

“I’m proud of all of them,” Brenda said about her family becoming nurses and sticking with it.

Everyone in the family is proud of the fact the nursing will continue in the family through Emily and Bailey. Nicole finds it extremely heart warming that her cousins are becoming nurses like she and her mother did.

“I’m proud of my daughter,” Holly said. “It’s a great profession and I’m excited for her to join the field.”

Holly does recognizes that her daughter, Bailey, is entering nursing at a challenging time due to the current pandemic but believes that Bailey’s generation is very adaptable.

“I’m very excited for my daughter,” Michele said, adding that she hopes she’s been a good role model for Emily. “I’m excited she chose peds, she can make nursing her own thing.”

“Everyone’s pretty close,” Brenda said. And her daughters would agree with her.

Michelle said that being a family of nurses is a very good thing to have at the moment. She said that having three nurse practitioners in the family allows them to support each other while they work through and adjust to things like tele-medicine.

“We can all provide ways of coping and give support to each other,” Michelle said. “I’m very thankful, blessed and I feel privileged to be in a family of nurses.”

And while it may be a bit early to think about having children of their own, both Emily and Bailey hope that the tradition will continue.

“It’s a wonderful profession to have,” Emily said. “I hope to share this with my own kids one day, share my own memories.”

Everyone else in the family has hope as well that the next generation will be involved in nursing. Holly said there’s always a change since there are so many nurses in the family.

“We’re a family of nurses,” Michele said. “I hope it continues. There’s so many opportunities for nurses and lots of options for them to get into.”

While Carol doesn’t have grandchildren going into nursing like Brenda does, she does have grandchildren studying science in college. Nicole said she’s unsure about her other kids but her eldest two are majoring in chemistry and biology but she thinks somewhere down the line the tradition will continue.