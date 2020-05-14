Care center COVID-19 testing causes stir

MOUNT VERNON — Due to communication troubles, Whispering Hills Care Center’s decision to implement facility-wide COVID-19 preventative testing has caused some confusion and alarm. Family members were not notified of the testing and a concerned husband thought there may be an infection at the facility.

Harry Hartless, the husband of a Whispering Hills resident, said he did not receive any notification that his wife was tested. He only learned about it through a phone call with his wife Tuesday and could not get in touch with someone at the facility afterward.

Whispering Hills Interim Administrator Mason Bigler said families were not notified of the testing because the facility follows the state and federal guidelines and will make an announcement only when there is a positive test.

Bigler expressed that the nursing home is trying to make sure there are no asymptomatic carriers among the residents or staff. So far, no test results have returned, positive or negative, according to Bigler.

“We’re trying to be proactive to see if there’s any asymptomatic carriers to prevent widespread infection in the facility,” Bigler said.

Bigler said the company decided to test the residents and staff after considering CDC recommendations. Residents have the right to refuse testing or any treatment per federal law, according to Bigler.

Early experience in nursing homes with COVID-19 cases suggests that people may be carriers without showing symptoms themselves, according to the CDC. CDC’s Testing for Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nursing Home guidelines, therefore, recommends facility-wide preventative testing — if the facility can access test kits and has the ability to separate people tested positive from the general population.

Hartless’ said his wife told him that the staff thought she could be infected. She has since been moved into a different room, according to Hartless. Hartless has not been able to see his wife due to COVID-19 visitation limits since she moved into the nursing home approximately one month ago.

Hartless said that, according to his wife, the testing came after an employee at the nursing home was allegedly sent home due to COVID-19.

The News also received an anonymous call Wednesday, in which the caller reported a staff member at Whispering Hills was positive for the virus.

Bigler said he was not aware of any employee being sent home and that Whispering Hills would have reported it to the health department if there is a COVID-19 case at their facility.

Bigler said that Whispering Hills is in communication with both the Ohio Department of Health and Knox Public Health and is following state and CDC guidelines to protect their residents.

Since local health agencies do not have enough test kits to spare, Whispering Hills contracted with a private lab to do the testing, according to Bigler.

KPH spokesperson Pam Palm said KPH did not receive reports of new positive tests from any of the independent testing laboratories.

KPH reports other nursing homes have chosen to do random testing.

“We have been in contact with local long-term care facilities regarding random testing of residents and staff,” Lisa Dudgeon, director of nursing at Knox Public Health, said. “At this time we are still awaiting confirmation from some facilities. Not all have agreed to testing, some due to corporate rules.”

At her Wednesday press conference on Facebook, KPH Health Commissioner Julie Miller said there are six pending test results and no new confirmed or probable cases. Whispering Hills declined to disclose how many residents are currently at the facility, citing that it is not a matter of public record.

