American Red Cross holding bloodmobiles

MOUNT VERNON — In times of need, people come together to support one another. The American Red Cross is asking for healthy individuals to step up to help patients experiencing health crises by donating blood or platelets.

As a thank you helping ensure a stable blood supply, all who come to give blood or platelets May 15-31 will receive a special Red Cross “We’re All in this together” T-shirt.

Healthy individuals are asked to make an appointment by visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities include;

•May 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Perry Cook Memorial Library, Mount Gilead.

•May 19, 1-6 p.m., Gay Street United Methodist Church, 18 N. Gay St., Mount Vernon.

•May 19, 1-7 p.m., Mount Gilead Church of Christ, Mount Gilead.

•May 19, 3-9 p.m., Waterford United Methodist Church, 20595 Waterford Road, Fredericktown.

•May 26, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Memorial Building, 112 E. High St., Mount Vernon.

•May 28, 12-5 p.m., Kenyon College Gund Commons, Gambier.

•May 29, 3-9 p.m., Community Building, 21555 Pealer Miller Road, Butler.

