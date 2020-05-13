Retail uncertain as doors reopened

GAMBIER — Tuesday’s retail reopening date came just in time for what would normally be its busiest weeks of the year for The Weather Vane Boutique in Gambier. Owner Jean Wyatt opened the shop stocked full of spring and summer fashions, ready for Kenyon students and their parents as they flood the village for graduation and alumni weekend.

But with the college closed and those big events canceled — big events that translate into big sales for the small, owner-operated clothing store — this spring will be one of the most uncertain times in its 45 years of business, Wyatt said.

Retail was given the go-ahead to reopen by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Tuesday, part of the gradual reopening of non-essential businesses that were shuttered in March by the state’s stay-at-home order. Stores are going back into business with an uncertain economy; in the two month interim between when stores closed in March and reopened, the US economy has lost 20.5 million jobs. Knox County Job and Family Services reported 1,800 county residents filed for unemployment benefits in March.

Wyatt said the loss of Kenyon activities is compounded by the fact that few businesses in Gambier are open. There isn’t as big a draw for people to come to the village and visit shops.

“I don’t think people realize the long-term damage this is going to do to retail,” Wyatt said. “People say, you’ve got all this inventory ready for when the (Kenyon) students come back. But this is spring and summer fashions. No one’s going to be buying it; I can offer it at 50 percent off but I won’t make any money on that.”