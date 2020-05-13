Retail uncertain as doors reopened

GAMBIER — Tuesday’s retail reopening date came just in time for what would normally be its busiest weeks of the year for The Weather Vane Boutique in Gambier. Owner Jean Wyatt opened the shop stocked full of spring and summer fashions, ready for Kenyon students and their parents as they flood the village for graduation and alumni weekend.
But with the college closed and those big events canceled — big events that translate into big sales for the small, owner-operated clothing store — this spring will be one of the most uncertain times in its 45 years of business, Wyatt said.
We’re Open!
Local businesses are beginning to reopen, and we are here to help get the word out to your existing and new customers.
Retail was given the go-ahead to reopen by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Tuesday, part of the gradual reopening of non-essential businesses that were shuttered in March by the state’s stay-at-home order. Stores are going back into business with an uncertain economy; in the two month interim between when stores closed in March and reopened, the US economy has lost 20.5 million jobs. Knox County Job and Family Services reported 1,800 county residents filed for unemployment benefits in March.
Wyatt said the loss of Kenyon activities is compounded by the fact that few businesses in Gambier are open. There isn’t as big a draw for people to come to the village and visit shops.
“I don’t think people realize the long-term damage this is going to do to retail,” Wyatt said. “People say, you’ve got all this inventory ready for when the (Kenyon) students come back. But this is spring and summer fashions. No one’s going to be buying it; I can offer it at 50 percent off but I won’t make any money on that.”
GameScape in Mount Vernon reopened Tuesday, but has canceled its popular board game and trading card game nights due to social distancing concerns.
GameScape Store Manager John Boggs said he expects to see sales pick up now that customers can come in and browse. Prior to Tuesday, the locally owned video game and hobby store offered a pick-up order service, but business wasn’t as good. A lot of sales come from customers walking through the door looking for one thing, and walking out with other items that catch their eye.
“Our customers definitely want to browse,” Boggs said. “With the pick-up, they have a good idea of what they want. But if we don’t have it, they don’t order anything else.”
Boggs said they are concerned about the virus and Gamespace is strongly encouraging customers to wear masks. Masks are required for employees.
Masks and increased sanitation are important for Dean’s Jewelry in Mount Vernon for its reopening, co-owner Noah Turner said. They want customers to feel comfortable as they shop for jewelry; Turner said he expects demand to be about the same, as weddings and birthdays will still be going on, though in smaller groups.
“People are still going to have occasions through this,” Turner said. “We’re expecting engagements to go up as well. With the health crisis going on, people look at things differently and there is that greater sense of urgency.”
Dean’s will also be launching its line of custom jewelry related to how life has changed under COVID-19. They have designed a line with themes of “Love is Essential” and “Flatten the Curve” that they hope to have in stock within a few weeks.
Closing retail has had its effects on consumers as well. Kate Bonnette regularly shops the Knox County Goodwill locations in Fredericktown and Mount Vernon for clothes. When the stores closed, she held off buying clothes for herself and her 15-month-old son.
“We had to wear what we had a little longer,” Bonnette said. “Normally, I’d hit Fredericktown and then Mount Vernon. Fredericktown wasn’t open this morning when we were there, so we’ll go back out that way after I do some more things in town.”
Bonnette came away from Mount Vernon’s store with a large bag of clothes and a few toys.
The Mount Vernon Goodwill saw demand pick up as soon as the doors opened. Steady, long lines at check-out formed in the first hour.
Non-profits like Goodwill and Interchurch depend on the revenues from its thrift stores to accomplish their missions. For Goodwill, that mission is providing job training and work skills services. Closing for two months meant the loss of those revenues.
While the local stores had a busy opening day, Goodwill Licking and Knox Vice President of Communications Lisa Baker said that Goodwill had to dip into savings to keep employees on the payroll while they were closed. Goodwill continued to receive some revenue from its online selling platform, shopgoodwill.com, Baker said.
This week will also see the reopening dates for salons, barbershops and restaurant patio dining.
At The Weather Vane’s reopening, Mary Lou Sinzinger bought a vase full of flowers for Wyatt’s reopening and left with a few purchases. She has known Wyatt for 20 years, and Sinzinger said she “didn’t want to come into my friend’s shop empty-handed.”
“It’s for encouragement, to celebrate Jean’s reopening,” Sinzinger said.
Nick Sabo: 740-397-5333 or nsabo@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @twitter.com/mountvernonnews
Previous Story
Next Story