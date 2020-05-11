WNZR’s Lifeline back on the calendar

MOUNT VERNON — WNZR 90.9 FM, a broadcast ministry of Mount Vernon Nazarene University, has rescheduled Lifeline 2020. This annual fundraising effort will be Thursday and Friday, May 21-22. Lifeline 2020 is an opportunity for listeners to pledge their support to WNZR.

This year’s goal is $65,000, and the theme is “Echo,” based on the song from Elevation Worship featuring Tauren Wells. The theme verses for Lifeline 2020 are Philippians 1:4-6. Over these last few months, the WNZR staff has been moved and challenged by this song and this verse.

“This theme has come to life for the WNZR staff as we have walked through the COVID-19 Crisis,” said Marcy Rinehart, WNZR Station Manager and co-host of The Morning Thing. “Our goal through this pandemic is to be a voice of encouragement, a voice of hope and an echo of God’s amazing love. God is still answering prayers. He is giving strength to those that are facing fear and frustration. And most importantly, God is opening doors for His message to be told and shared like never before in Knox County!”

“We are so thankful for those that have already pledged their support, despite the disruption of everyday life,” said Joe Rinehart, MVNU’s Director of Broadcasting and co-host of WNZR’s Afternoon Drive. “This crisis has helped us stay focused on what we’re all about — broadcasting an uplifting message that encourages listeners and families on a daily basis. I believe we are in the business of hope! Your gift allows us to continue that effort. Your partnership is also an investment in our students to develop their communication skills and discover purpose in their lives.”

“‘Echo’” is something so simple that it is hard to wrap your mind around it,” shared Hannah Radke, a senior communication studies major from Medina, Ohio. “The whole world is an echo of God’s whisper to create the universe. We are His echoes. This means that we should live in a way so other people see Him through us. We should be echoing God’s love wherever we are and in whatever we are doing. We were created to continue the echo of God’s creation whisper.”

Lifeline 2020 appreciation gifts will be given for donations at designated levels. Everyone making a donation will receive a Lifeline 2020 refrigerator magnet. Donors giving $10 per month will receive the official Lifeline 2020 travel mug featuring the “ECHO” theme. The official Lifeline 2020 T-shirt will be given for gifts of $25 per month. The Lifeline 2020 sweatshirt blanket featuring the “ECHO” theme will be given for donations of $50 per month.

Special challenges are scheduled during Lifeline 2020:

The Lifeline Challenge encourages families to support WNZR’s ministry and asks for a monthly donation of $25 over the next 12 months.

The Lifeline Choice Challenge, is Thursday, May 21, from 4-7 p.m. Papa John’s Pizza, Southside Diner and Tim Horton’s have partnered with the station to offer gift certificates to donors.

Matching Challenge Day, is Friday, May 22. From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., listeners will have a chance to have their pledge money doubled.

More details on these challenges and events can be found on the station’s website, www.wnzr.fm.

WNZR 90.9 FM is celebrating 33 years as Knox County’s hometown Christian radio station. WNZR broadcasts contemporary Christian music, family-oriented programs, sports, news and weather 24 hours a day. All who wish to support Lifeline 2020 or who would like more information, please visit www.wnzr.fm, or call WNZR at 740-392-9090 during the May 21–22 fundraiser.

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews