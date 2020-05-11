Trojans hoped to continue upward trajectory

CENTERBURG — The Centerburg softball team has come a long way in three seasons under Tim Rioux. And he really thought they hit the ground running leading up to his fourth.

“The expectation when I got here was not to get run-ruled,” Rioux said about the early days. “If we didn’t get run-ruled, it was a moral victory.”

Since then has been a slow build that culminated with a winning season last year.

“My first year, I think we won two games. Then, the following year, we won eight, and last year, we won 13. So, we’ve been trending up and a big part of that is a credit to the kids and their parents.”

Centerburg was looking to build upon a 13-12 overall record. The Trojans wanted to improve on their 3-11 record in the Knox-Morrow Athletic League and a first-round exit in the Division III district tournament. These were all things Rioux and company believed were attainable.

“This year, we had high hopes,” he said. “We expected to build on last year. We have a lot of experience coming back. We would have had nine returning starters.”

“I thought it was going to be a really good year for us,” senior Aubrey Clippinger said. “Last year, we ended with a winning season and that was the first time that happened in a long time. We took a lot of pride in that and hoped to extend that into this season.”

The Trojans lost Zoe Huber and Kenzie Davis to graduation as well as sophomore Chloe Goulter, senior Noa Sesma and freshman Allie Beekman. Goulter ran track and played softball as a freshman, but decided to only run track this season, Sesma decided to focus on school and Beekman was lost for the year because of a torn ACL.

Everything was clicking until the season came to a screeching halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The first week of practice was the best week of practice we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Rioux said. “The kids are now familiar with all of our processes. Most of them are coming back (from last year) and they worked hard (in the offseason).”

The spring season was canceled on April 21.

“It hurts a lot,” Rioux said. “They’re really missing out on a year of practicing their fundamentals and their skill set. The one thing is that everyone is in the same boat — across the board in all schools and all the kids. There’s only so much you can do at home. You can give them workout plans. But to not be able to use school facilities, I think it makes it difficult.”

Junior Savannah Dehart, who would have been a three-year starter, returned in the circle as the primary pitcher.

“(Dehart is) probably one of the hardest-working kids on the whole team,” Rioux said. “She was also coming back from an ACL injury in the fall playing volleyball. She was pretty much ready to go. She was about 95 percent.

“She’s not a big kid and she’s not going to overpower anybody. She’s gotten a lot better with her off-speed pitches and she’s improved her speed. She’s just a hard-nosed kid, she’s a smart kid. She doesn’t let a whole lot bother her.”

Junior McKenna Martindale and freshman Shelby Morris were going to eat up some innings as well.

“McKenna is mainly an off-speed pitcher,” Rioux said. “She’s also a third-year pitcher as well. (Morris) is along the lines of Savannah where she’s one of our hardest-working kids. She’s not a big kid. She is more of a crafty type where she can throw a lot of off-speed pitches.”

Clippinger returned at catcher with sophomore Viviana Brooks and junior Haley Long helping out.

“(Clippinger) jokes around with the umpire every game,” Rioux said. “The kids like her and she’s a hard competitor. She’s been one of our pillars building the program.”

Senior Breanna McCombs was penciled in at first base with Long and junior Olivia Ross getting some innings there as well. Sophomore Jaclynn Moore and junior Haley Elam were battling for time at second base. Sophomore Kaitlyn Tenzos was slated to handle shortstop and junior Amelia Smith was penciled in at third. Brooks and Clippinger would have seen time at third and Smith at short.

“Kaitlyn Tenzos has a lot of potential,” Clippinger said. “She’s only a sophomore, so she’ll continue to improve over these next two years. I can see a really bright future for her.”

Ross was slated to be the centerfielder to be flanked by Martindale and Morris. Elam was going to get some innings in the outfield as well.

“I’ve played softball since tee-ball,” Clippinger said. “It was upsetting that this is how it ended. I know that I played my best in every game. I know that my team is going to be great in the future and continue to grow.

“We have really good talent on the team. Our team has different strengths in each player. So, there’s not one player that’s going to make the team. All of our strengths are needed to play on that field together.”