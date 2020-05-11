MOUNT VERNON — Rita Augustine Zuccaro Conway, 89, from Mount Vernon, passed away peacefully with her family present Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born Aug. 5, 1931, to John and Frances Zuccaro.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Conard “Dude” Conway, of 65 years; and her sister, Therese Zuccaro Bragone.

She is survived by her brother, John (Sally) Zuccaro; her sister, Mary Kilkenny; and her eight children, Gina Spearman, Colleen (Timothy) Duffey, Patricia (William) Fulcher, Kelley Watson, Cathy McCarter, Bill Conway, Therese McGowan and Nancy Fitzsimmons. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that she loved dearly, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

After graduating from St. Vincent de Paul High School in Mount Vernon, she attended Capital University and majored in music. Rita was an accomplished pianist. A loving mother and homemaker, Rita was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, especially baking fresh bread on a daily basis and making custom bread men with her grandchildren. Some of our fondest memories were from around the dinner table, holidays and at other times wondering if she would even notice some of our friends we’d snuck in.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 13, beginning at 2:30 p.m. in Mount Calvary Cemetery. A funeral mass will be held at a later date at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church.

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers in her memory, donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 303 E. High St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050 or Hospice of Knox County, 17700 Coshocton Road, Mount Vernon, OH 43050.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Rita Augustine Zuccaro Conway.