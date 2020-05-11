Repurposing to go on exhibit at festival

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Music and Arts Festival committee is enlisting the talents of any creative or artistic person in the area who would like to participate in the artistic repurposing of objects that the committee has in its possession.

This will be the first year that this activity will be on display at the festival.

The repurposing project is meant to be a fun and engaging event for local artists that will provide a necessary distraction from the current COVID-19 crisis.

“Repurposing found objects has been in an artist’s wheelhouse for many years,” said Joseph Bell, director of the Mount Vernon Music and Arts Festival. “The challenge of looking at an object differently than its original intended purpose has been an inspiration for many creative individuals. It is always exciting to see how people alter simple items in a manner that sparks intrigue for the viewers and creates beautiful works of art and produces a fresh, new interpretation from the item’s original purpose.”

The repurposing project will include objects that the committee has in its possession. The objects include 24 straight-back, wooden chairs, seven rocking chairs and two pianos. The repurposing can be done by anyone with an artistic goal in mind for the reconstruction of the objects. The project is meant to be a refreshing and different take on what the objects originally represented.

“One of the goals of the festival this year is to bring fresh, new and different forms of artistic expressions to our community,” said Bell. “This style of sculptural work is unique because it stretches the creative and imaginative abilities of artists beyond any limits. Anyone who likes to create, build, change or alter objects is encouraged to explore new and fresh modes of manipulation to create something new. There are no boundaries or limits to a person’s creative skills, just an avenue to bring to life a new form of expression and communication.”

Change is the main theme of this artistic activity. What can the objects be morphed into that repurposes the object’s original design? That is the main problem that an artist or group of artists is going to have to solve in order to complete this project, Bell said.

“The activity is open to any person or group that thrives on change, problem-solving, has creative skills, and has the ability to manipulate a variety of media,” said Bell. “In this case wood, metal, paint and hardware are the primary materials associated with this art form. The project can be tackled by an individual person or it could be a group or perhaps a family effort.”

This repurposing project is on a first-come, first-served basis. The chairs and the piano materials will be available June 1 and artists will have until July 31 to complete their repurposed sculpture. The chairs for the project came from the Mount Vernon Memorial Theater and MTVarts while the pianos were given to the 2020 Mount Vernon Music and Arts Festival by the Mount Vernon High School Music Department. Those that contact Bell will have their choice of the items available. The piano parts include the whole piano case, 88 keys, hammers, strings, soundboard and hardware. Again, artists are free to create anything new out of the existing material that is given to them for repurposing. Artists will not have to submit a design before creating their repurposed object because this project is meant for the artist to explore their own creativity and imagination.

“The sculptural pieces created will be displayed at the festival,” said Bell. “A gallery is planned for those items only. Festival-goers will be able to not only listen to creative experiences through music at the festival, but can now experience creativity through this unique form of visual expression. For this project, COVID-19 will not affect it. Artists can gather items of their choice from the director. In turn, they can work their creative magic in their own space and on their own time and return their new work on or before July 31.”