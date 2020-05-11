Photography

Living memorial planted

4:45 pm
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News Kayla Riley looks at a red oak tree planted Saturday in memory of her daughter Hazel. The Shade Tree Commission along with Wade and Gatton Nursery organized the planting of this memorial tree at Ariel-Foundation Park. A memorial placard will be installed by Ralston Art at a later date.

Joshua Morrison/News
Kayla Riley looks at a red oak tree planted Saturday in memory of her daughter Hazel. The Shade Tree Commission along with Wade and Gatton Nursery organized the planting of this memorial tree at Ariel-Foundation Park. A memorial placard will be installed by Ralston Art at a later date.

 

Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mvn_jmorrison

 

 

Previous Story

  • Share Story

 

 

 