Farmer’s Market opens for the season

10:57 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News Shoppers were lined up waiting to enter the Farmer’s Market on Saturday. The market moved from the Public Square to the CA&C Depot on the south bank of the Kokosing River in the downtown. Shoppers were required to wear face coverings and to observe social distancing.

