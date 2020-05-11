Alberta Styers

Howard — Alberta (Hackathorn) Styers, 93, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020.

Alberta was born in Washington County in southern Ohio on May 20, 1926. She was married Jan. 19, 1946, to Charles Styers, who died July 5, 1977.

She was preceded in death by one sister and five brothers.

Alberta is survived by her son, Lewis. She worked in the maintenance department at Kenyon College for 40 years. Alberta loved gardening, canning, cooking and baking. She loved to sing and her yodeling was her own, and it was the old country style.

No services are being held. The Fischer Funeral Home in Danville is handling arrangements.