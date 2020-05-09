Wetzel: Property poses nuisance

MOUNT VERNON — Knox County Common Pleas Court Judge Richard Wetzel granted a temporary injunction Friday on 401 Crystal Avenue due to reported drug-related nuisance activities on the property.

Knox County Prosecuting Attorney Chip McConville represented the State of Ohio versus Robert Matheny, owner of the property, in the civil hearing. McConville said the injunction entails that the property is boarded up and no one is supposed to be in and out until further order by the court. The property is currently vacant and no one besides Matheny has come forward as a legal resident there, according to McConville.

“There also need to be some things put in place to abate the nuisance,” including possibly selling the property, McConville said.

Wetzel held that McConville demonstrated “clear and convincing evidence” that nuisances had been occurring on the property for the temporary injunction to be granted until the matter is resolved.

Matheny, 56, Mount Vernon, appeared by video from the Knox County Jail for the hearing pursuant to the court’s temporary COVID-19 order to reduce courthouse traffic. Matheny was in jail custody for another matter. He was not represented by a private attorney or public defender. Wetzel explained to Matheny that public defenders only represent defendants in criminal cases.

McConville submitted that there had been multiple complaints of drug trafficking and drug use on the Crystal Avenue property between October of 2019 and March of 2020. McConville argued that Matheny, as the owner of the property had been present when the trafficking and use of drugs were occurring and purported that Matheny was present when “all kinds of people with criminal records have been there.”

A search warrant on the property was executed on April 27. According to McConville, drug paraphernalia and packaging for drug resell were found in the house. Chase Sherman, 36, Mount Vernon, was arrested during the execution of the warrant for a parole violation.

Three witnesses were summoned to testify before the court, including a 911 dispatcher, a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy and a Mount Vernon Police Department detective. The deputy and police detective were present for the execution of the search warrant, according to testimonies.

Knox County Dispatch Operations Assistant Bailey Reed testified that the Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) system recorded several pages of complaints related to the property since October of 2019. It was not specified in court how many calls were recorded per page.

KCSO Deputy Aaron Phillips testified that he was involved in the surveillance of the property where he observed frequent short-term visits where individuals came to the house on foot or in cars and left within one to 10 minutes. Some of these activities were followed by officers making traffic stops and finding drugs in the individuals’ possession, including at least three stops in April, according to Phillips.

Phillips testified that these one- to 10-minute short visits were “indicative of drug trafficking,” according to his training as a drug detective.

Phillips also testified that his research of previous 911 calls showed one drug overdose and several complaints about at least four felony defendants living in an RV on the property. McConville said that the location of the RV had resulted in zoning complaints.

Phillips testified that a sheriff’s deputy observed Matheny leaving the house 20 minutes prior to officers executing the search warrant. Only Sherman and a woman were located in the house at the time when officers “breached the door,” Phillips said.

Phillips submitted that officers found an orange box containing four bags of “white substance” within a foot from Sherman in the living room, as well as a bag containing a white substance on top of a curio cabinet in the kitchen. He additionally testified that he noticed the smell of chemicals and marijuana in the house as well as a homemade meth pipe and some marijuana butts.

During the search, officers also took custody of three cellphones, one of which was identified as belonging to Sherman.

MVPD Detective Jessica Butler testified that content extracted from Sherman’s cellphone showed six text conversations discussing the use and sales of marijuana, methamphetamine and heroin. Three of these conversations appeared to have occurred on the day of the search warrant’s execution, Butler testified, based on the timestamps on the messages. The phone also reportedly contained a picture of “suspected methamphetamine.”

Sherman was identified as the owner of the cellphone, based on his Facebook account and photos of him with his girlfriend on the phone. A May 4 grand jury indictment listed 401 Crystal Avenue as Sherman’s address.

Matheny was identified as also living at the property based on mail addressed to him and a MERIT court certificate of completion designated to him in the bedroom, according to testimony at the hearing.

In summary, McConville argued that activities on the property did constitute nuisances as defined by the Ohio Revised Code. McConville cited ORC 2925.13, permitting drug abuse, and ORC 3767.12, keeping a house as a “habitual resort” for individuals who commit or are planning to commit felonious conduct.

Based on the evidence presented to the court, Wetzel found that nuisance activities did occur and were cause for a temporary injunction on the property.

The Knox County Land Bank is interested in making an offer to purchase the property from Matheny, according to McConville.