WACO Biplane reunion canceled

MOUNT VERNON — After several meetings, it was decided this year’s WACO Biplane reunion held annually at Wynkoop Airport will be rescheduled to June 2021.

“I appreciate all the people who attended the previous 29 reunions held at Wynkoop Airport,” Brian Wynkoop of Wynkoop Airport said. “Everyone please stay healthy and look forward to our event in 2021. Thank you very much.”

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews