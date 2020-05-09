Teachers bus home pupils’ school supplies

FREDERICKTOWN — Teachers at Fredericktown Elementary School got the chance to see their students one last time before saying good-bye for the summer.

Teachers from kindergarten through 5th-grade hand-delivered items left at the school by their students this past week.

“Our transportation coordinator Gale Grubb brought the idea to me after the staff made a video for our students,” said Miguel Thompson, the elementary school principal, said. “We thought it would be a great way to say good-bye and also give back the students’ personal belongings.”

This way also allowed them to not have to worry about families maintaining social distance when they came into the building to collect the items.

“All of our teachers and students really need some closure to this school year,” Thompson said. “And what better way to do it than seeing them in person.” Hannah Taylor, who teaches 2nd grade, went on maternity leave in February and didn’t get the chance to see and say good-bye to her students before the closure of school buildings in March. “It was really great,” she said. “I’m really grateful that I got to do it. I got some sort of closure for the school year.” She said it was nice to be able to see her students and touch base with them before the summer break. First-grade teacher Robin McClay said being able to see their students also gave her, and other teachers, some closure to the school year. “When we left in March, we thought we would be returning, but we didn’t,” she said. “As a result, a lot of our kids’ personal belongings were left in their desks and cubbies.” She continued saying that the students are very proud of their things and that she’s sure that having them returned was comforting for them. “The hardest part of the trip was not hugging them all,” McClay said. “But the parents were very respectful of social distancing” McClay said she appreciates the bus drivers taking them out and is very grateful to their transportation coordinator for organizing the outing. She’s also thankful to the school’s superintendent and Thompson for allowing the teachers to see their students one last time.

Jamie Holland: 740-397-5333 or jamie@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @