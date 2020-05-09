Orders halting evictions hinder land bank acquisition

MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County Land Bank is unable to proceed on acquiring a multi-family dwelling because tenants in one unit who received eviction papers decided to move back in, land bank board members were informed Friday.

The land bank was set to acquire the property at 517 E. Burgess St., with a contract ready to go and the tenants on their way out in March, Land Bank President Jeff Gottke said. But the Ohio Supreme Court issued guidelines placing a temporary halt on evictions impacting renters and their landlords during the epidemic’s stay-at-home orders. So the tenants decided to stay.

The East Burgess multi-family dwelling has four or five apartments and just one was occupied, Gottke said. The eviction order for the property owner was finalized in March, with the property owner’s next step being to have police conduct the eviction. The land bank is also in the processing of acquiring a multi-family dwelling at 807 N. Mulberry St., which still has at least one occupant. Gottke said he was unaware of any eviction for that property.

Gottke said there is no urgency in acquiring the properties. The land bank, even if the Supreme Court had not temporarily halted evictions, would not be able to proceed because it does not yet own the properties.

“We also don’t want to make anyone homeless right now,” he said, referencing financial difficulties renters and homeowners are going through due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mount Vernon Municipal Court Judge John Thatcher enacted a temporary order March 19 rescheduling all eviction hearings to at least 60 days after March 23. The court also ordered that no writ of restitution — authorizing a court official to remove the tenant so the landlord can rent the property out again — shall be executed for 60 days unless the property is already vacant.

The land bank board also received an update on efforts to plan improvements for the former Shellmar food packaging property, which has nine lots the land bank would like to sell individually or in packages. Access to the 27-acre site is from Madison Street.

A design team of developers, engineers, and potential financiers, working with the land bank, want direction on what the property needs to look like, in terms of what improvements are needed to enhance lot sales, Gottke said. Decisions to be made include whether the land bank would play to extend the road into the property so lots have better access. Also to be decided is whether the land bank should pay to run utilities further into the property. Currently, only lot 1, which is served by nearby water, electric and sewer lines, has received serious interest from a potential buyer, he noted.

Also to be decided is whether a stormwater system for the entire property needs development, or whether lots should be served individually for stormwater needs; and whether construction of a spec building would help spur lot sales by providing an industrial model warehouse-type use. Each lot ranges in size from 2 acres to 3.7 acres. Gottke said the Ohio Site Inventory Program awards up to $2 million per project in grant funding for projects such as a spec building. The program is made available through JobsOhio.

“If you don’t develop (the Shellmar site), those lots don’t have a whole lot of value,” said land bank board member Tyler Griffith, a local Realtor.

The next step for the Shellmar site is for stockholders to make any final comments known so a site plan can be finalized, Gottke said. The land bank is also interested in developing an entryway into the property that would enhance sale potential.