May is Mental Health Awareness month

MOUNT VERNON — Each year millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental illness. During May, NAMI Knox Licking County Ohio joins the national movement to raise awareness about mental health and to fight stigma, provide support, educate the public and advocate for policies that support people with mental illness and their families.

To put stigma in perspective, NAMI Knox Licking Director Dodie Melvin said, “Last summer I developed an AFIB condition with my heart and was put on medication. I can talk about this with my family and friends openly and without shame. The story would be quite different if last summer I had been diagnosed with bipolar, or depression, or another brain disorder, I assure you. Some of that can be attributed to people’s lack of understanding about mental illness, and perhaps not knowing or being uncomfortable as to what to say; the other side would be the shame/stigma I may have had with that diagnosis.”

People who have a mental illness distanced themselves long before COVID-19, the only difference is the mask they wear cannot be seen.

The uncertainty that surrounds this foreign virus which has even the scientists and researchers stumped has produced an anxiety which is uncommon to most of us and many are having trouble coping with it. To be clear, anxiety is a serious but common medical disorder that can require professional treatment. Anxiety can seriously impact lives. It often is a partner with other serious mental or physical illness diagnoses such as diabetes, heart disease, depression, bipolar, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), to name a few.

These are real statistics: Each year, approximately 45.2 million (one out of every five) Americans experience a diagnosable mental illness such as depression, bipolar, schizophrenia, etc. Mental Health Awareness month is a movement to bring about a better understanding that mental illnesses are common, but serious disorders that require treatment and that which often impacts lives in a negative way. The stigma that surrounds mental illness is often a deterrent to seeking treatment — stigma can also be defined as “discrimination.” We can all make a difference by becoming more informed and understanding that a mental illness is no one’s fault. There is hope and there is always help.

NAMI KLCO is a 501 (3) (c) charitable agency offering free educational programs, support groups for the mentally ill and their family caretakers. Call 740-397-3088 or email: namiklcohio@embarqmail.com for more information. NAMI KLCO is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI.org) Find us at www.namiknoxohio.com.

