Freddies youth hoped to continue winning ways

FREDERICKTOWN — The Fredericktown baseball team has done very well for itself in the last decade with six league titles, five district titles and a regional championship.

The Freddies lost some key players in Clem Cunningham, Nick Cunningham and Brady Williams off a team that finished 20-8 last season and 12-2 in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference to tie Highland for the championship.

It was their second straight league title, and they followed with the third consecutive district championship, knocking off KMAC-rival East Knox in the title game.

And while they return a core of juniors that are experienced, fifth-year coach Ryan Hathaway wasn’t taking it for granted.

“I knew it would be a tough challenge in terms of duplicating what we’ve done over the last number of years,” he said. “With as many good teams that are in our conference and as many good teams that are in the Central District, I knew it would be a challenge.

“I guess when you set that standard, it’s where you expect you want to be at the end of the year.”

That isn’t to say that Hathaway feels is team wasn’t capable of doing it all over again.

“I was excited about it,” he said. “That’s not to say there isn’t a lot of things that we needed to work on. I thought they were willing and ready to do what we needed to do.”

Typically, teams ride the experience and leadership of their seniors to set the tone. But Fredericktown was in a unique situation in that they had only one senior, Korbin McGregor, and he was a move-in from Clear Fork.

“I just feel really bad for him,” junior Caleb Sheriff said. “I couldn’t imagine being a senior this year and having to go through that. It must be terrible.”

McGregor was just starting to get acclimated to his teammates when the stay-at-home order was put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the team are multi-sport athletes and were busy with winter sports.

“The best thing he did as far as being our only senior was setting a good example on how to work hard,” Hathaway said. “Even though you have optional workouts, he rarely missed anything. He was somebody that you could tell just loved being around the game of baseball and that’s the kind of kids you like. I thought he did an excellent job with the time that we did get spend together.”

Now, McGregor, and all athletes are missing out on the season, which was canceled on April 20.

The team consisted of one senior, seven juniors and four freshmen with four returning starters from last year’s squad in juniors Mason Finnell (pitcher/first base), Ty Hatfield (catcher/pitcher), Zach Vogelsang (outfielder) and Sheriff (outfielder/pitcher) were all returning starters from last year’s team.

“Having one senior, it was really tough because he was so new and getting acclimated to everything,” Hathaway said. “We were really relying on those guys to do all the little things as far as leadership. And they were doing a great job. They’re multi-sport athletes (and) they have different things they bring to the table as far as leadership.”

“I think we would have done fine,” Sheriff said. “Experience was what we were lacking. We have great ballplayers and great freshmen that were coming up. They just haven’t had any (experience) yet in those situations in big games.”

Hatfield and Finnell gave Hathaway a solid one-two punch on the mound. Hatfield, a righty, and Finnell, a lefty, had juxtaposition that was complementary to each other’s styles.

“(Hatfield) is a guy that’s thrown a lot of innings against really good teams, especially in the summer,” Hathaway said. “He knows how to pitch. He’s got good velocity and can throw multiple pitches for strikes.

“Mason is a 6-foot-4 lefty. You don’t find them every day. So, he’s a guy that we’re really excited about having him pitch more than he did last year. The overall ability and size that he has on the mound — I’m not sure where we could go with it — but he has the potential to possibly play at the next level.”

Freshmen Kaid Carpenter and Luke Bean, Sheriff and fellow juniors Evan Rine and Luke Currier gave Hathaway options on the mound.

Hatfield had the rare distinction of being a top-of-the-line starting pitcher and the team’s No. 1 catcher. And that’s why McGregor was a valuable addition to the team. While talented, Hatfield couldn’t pitch to himself.

“Ty Hatfield is a college-prospect catcher,” Hathaway said. “He’s a guy that can play multiple positions. He would be a No. 1 catcher and our No. 1 guy on the mound if we needed to win one game. So, having Korbin behind the plate as well (was valuable).”

Sheriff and Vogelsang gave the Freddies a lot of experience in the outfield. Both can play center field as well. They had the center and right field spots nailed down with junior Reece Cassetto or freshman Brady Lester in left depending on pitching.

Finnell was slated to handle first base with freshman Xavier Mullens helping out when Finnell was on the mound. Currier, Rine and Carpenter were going to handle the middle infield positions depending on pitching responsibilities and McGregor was penciled in at third.