Do you think small counties with few COVID-19 cases should be able to open businesses on a different schedule than larger counties?

“Yes I do because I want to keep our community safe so I would like to see it wait (in larger counties). But so many businesses are hurting and struggling. So having people in our county go back to work sooner I would say yes.” Barbara Graham, Mount Vernon

“I absolutely agree because everybody has the right to do their own business. I don’t think the disease is that serious in our county. And I think common sense ought to rule. You can put that all in capital letters.” Evvie Williams, Mount Vernon

“No because I think everybody has to travel somewhere for work. I work in Columbus. Just because we’re a smaller county doesn’t really mean we’re safer here. There are a lot of people here with jobs outside the county.” Jayme Barton, Mount Vernon

“That’s a tough question; maybe. It depends on a lot of variables including the types of businesses involved, and having everything updated for safety of the employees and their customers.” Judy Lee, Mount Vernon

“I absolutely do. There are fewer cases here and it’s more rural, not as compact as larger areas. So it’s more efficient here, living in a smaller county where things move more quickly.” Lisa Hunter, Fredericktown

“Yes I do because there are only 20 cases in Knox County, and most of the people (testing positive) work outside the county, like Columbus.” Gary Levengood, Mount Vernon

