Dairy industry facing crisis

MOUNT VERNON — The COVID-19 pandemic is having a negative impact on the dairy industry here in Ohio and across the country.

With restaurants and schools being closed, there has been a shift in demand for milk in the groceries and supermarkets that are still open. The shift in demand has also seen prices for milk skyrocket in stores. The milk is more expensive because dairy farmers are simply not able to meet the demand of grocery store-bought milk that has increased exponentially while restaurant and school closures have halted demand for milk bought for restaurants and schools.

“The pandemic has had a significant effect on the dairy industry due to a shifting demand and inability of the supply chain to keep up,” said Robin Alden of the American Guernsey Association who also works on her family dairy farm near Danville. “While grocery stores are seeing gallons fly off the shelves, demand for bagged and carton milk for schools is gone. Also, restaurant demand for items like ice cream, cheese, sour cream, etc. has also plummeted. Milk processing plants are not able to easily convert their operations to meet the grocery demand, which has led to bare shelves while tank loads of milk are dumped because processing plants cannot sell their bulk-packaged items. Because of this, many farmers are seeing the price they’re paid for their milk being slashed by processors, while reports are that dairy products are more expensive in stores. Before this, milk prices were seeing a steady increase after years of very tough times for farmers, so this comes at an especially difficult time.”

Daily operations for essential dairy farmworkers have become about keeping dairy farmworkers safe from COVID-19 in addition to having to dump resources to save money.

“For the most part, dairy farmers themselves are business as usual,” said Alden. “Farmers are, of course, essential workers and dairy cows still need fed, milked, and cared for like always. The major difference farmers see is if they have to dump their milk, cutting costs as they try to save money, and keeping their employees safe.

“The rest of the industry has certainly been rocked, as I explained above, with the huge shift in demand. Processors are struggling to shift their plants and sell their products along with keeping their employees healthy. There have been many reports lately of meat processing plants with outbreaks. So far, I have not heard reports of dairy processing plants, which are often smaller, having outbreaks. This is a very real possibility, though, and these plants need to be prepared for that.”

The dairy industry must be able to adapt to shifting demand, Alden said, which means adapting their product creation to the shift from restaurants and schools to supermarket and grocery store demand. In terms of monetary relief from the economic downturn, dairy farmers are looking to politicians and the government for necessary grants, loans, and other relief.

“So far, the industry has not been able to adapt much to the shock to the system,” said Alden. “Politicians have promised solutions to these issues, but it is still early days to know what will happen moving forward. I hope that plants that make things like restaurant packaged cheese and grade school milk cartons can quickly adapt to family-sized products for the grocery store. Farmers and small business processors are looking into grant, loan, and relief programs to help pay the bills.”

Other issues that dairy farmers will face during the COVID-19 crisis include increased difficulty in paying for feed for livestock and paying farm employees.

“The only issue we have with the tasks of feeding and milking the cows is financial,” said Alden. “Virtually all agricultural businesses are essential, so there is no disruption in obtaining feed or keeping employees on our farms. However, with our milk price taking a hit, we will face difficulties purchasing feed and paying employees. Most other farms are on the same boat. Larger farms that employ more people may see issues with daily operations if there is an outbreak in their workforce.”

