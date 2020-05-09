City reopens May 12, park restrooms open May 11

MOUNT VERNON — Visitors to Mount Vernon City Hall will need to knock on some doors as the offices reopen to the public Tuesday.

City Safety Services Director Rick Dzik announced protocols Friday for the reopening of city hall May 12. He said the city will further open park restrooms Monday, with city crews and a contractor cleaning and disinfecting twice daily.

The main entrance of City Hall will be open, but office doors inside will be closed. This is to give city employees time to put on personal protective equipment such as masks before working with the public, Dzik said.

Dzik said there will be signs on the doors asking visitors to knock. Hours will be 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Masks will not be required by the public, Dzik said. City employees will not be required to wear masks except when meeting with the public or working in close proximity with others. The fire and police departments will continue with restrictions already in place.

Dzik said most employees will be returning to work at city hall, but some will continue working remotely. The public will still be encouraged to do as much business as they can with the city over the phone and through email.

The water office will remain closed to the public until at least July, Dzik said. Dzik said utilities personnel have been able to take care of city business as things now stand; also, the water office is in the process of working out billing issues with new and existing software for the stormwater utility and remote-read water meters. As such, they will have “three or four” more periods where the office will be closed anyway for training.

Mount Vernon’s city council meeting for Monday has been canceled due to a lack of agenda items. Council is expected to meet again for its next scheduled meeting via Zoom.

All park restrooms will be open beginning May 11. City workers will clean bathrooms once a day with a contractor coming in to clean them in the evenings. A seasonal worker was used for bathroom cleaning in the past.

Dzik noted that while the restrooms are being disinfected twice daily, the public should continue to practice hand-washing and other COVID-19 precautions.

Dzik said the city plans to recover some of the costs incurred by the epidemic, such as the extra sanitizing of the park bathrooms, through a federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) program. The program allows for reimbursement of up to 75 percent of expenses.

Engineering

Belmont Avenue will be closed next week for a stormwater sewer installation. Assistant City Engineer Jason Epley reported that city street crews will be installing new storm tile and catch basins on the street in advance of a paving, gutter and sidewalk project. Water department crews will be moving some hydrants and water meters as well.

Epley said some residents will be temporarily unable to use their driveways during the project. Residents will be notified and on-street parking will be permitted.

The Plum Alley resurfacing project is “95 percent complete,” Epley said, and the project contractor should be moving to the Spice Alley resurfacing project next. Both projects involve new concrete surfacing.

A project which will create an underpass at the Viaduct for the Kokosing Gap Trail won’t start until the end of June due to restrictions on construction near waterways during fish spawning season. The underpass will dip below South Main Street under the southernmost arch of the viaduct, allowing trail traffic to forego crossing South Main. There will be periods when the underpass has to be closed due to high water.

The city will be looking at how it plans to address Liberty Street after a sinkhole is fixed and excavations are closed. Mayor Matt Starr said the city will consider whether it is more cost-effective to simply patch the street or do a complete repaving; Starr noted that it often doesn’t cost a contractor much more to pave than to patch, once they are mobilized at the site.

Curb and gutter work on Gambier Street has been completed, Epley said.

Parks and buildings and grounds

The baby goose count at Ariel-Foundation Park is below 30 this spring, indicating goose population control measures are working. Parks and Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Carpenter reported that the parks department has been treating goose eggs in the nest so they do not hatch.

Mayor

Starr reported that he is working on the completion of a video of the city historic building tour that is normally taken by 3rd-grade students in the spring. The video tour will be distributed to students, and made available to the public later.

Starr, who owns his own video production company, Kokosing River Productions (KRP), said he uses city property and software to make videos such as the tour, as well as his city cellphone and a personal camera. The city is not billed for the videos he makes, and no KRP equipment is used, Starr said.

A video is also being made to commemorate Memorial Day 2020. The city has canceled its Memorial Day parade and no public observance is planned.