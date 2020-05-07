Utica enters new era under Sandman

UTICA — New coach Michael Sandman commended his Utica baseball team for its hard work this offseason. The challenge now is to work even harder preparing for next season because there is no this season after the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of all spring sports.

“We’re not going to be outworked by anybody,” Sandman said. “We’re going to work harder than we did this offseason and pay it forward to the seniors that didn’t get to play this year. Baseball can be taken away at any time and that’s a real-life message. Love the game and take every moment when you can get it.”

Sandman had hopes for Utica, which finished 10-16 overall and 5-8 in the Licking County League last season.

With only two seniors, Brandon Piper (pitcher/outfielder) and Ethan Adams (outfielder), Utica featured a bevy of juniors with varsity experience.

“We’ve got 14 juniors in the program, so coming back next year, we’ll still have high expectations,” Sandman said. “It certainly hurts because the two seniors had done such a great job leading the program and setting the culture that I was trying to build.”

“The junior class is really the core of the team,” Piper said. “They were really helping to set the tone. I don’t feel like there was anyone person that was slacking or any one person that was trying to hold anyone down. It was impressive to see that.”

Sandman, who went 17-11 in his only year at Johnstown, was an assistant at Utica for six seasons under former coach Bren Henderson.

“I actually had a lot of these kids when they were young,” Sandman said. “When the junior class was freshmen, we had nine of them play varsity baseball at some point.”

Sandman, a 2010 graduate, hopes to return Utica to the heights he reached as a player when it won back-to-back league championships in ’08 and ’09.

“Coach Henderson had a great, great program and it was my job to take it to the next level,” Sandman said. “We set the standards pretty high and the seniors were doing an excellent job of living up to that. Both of them were perfect in the winter workouts and it stinks for them that they didn’t get to see the reward for all of that hard work.”

One area of strength was pitching. Junior Josh Dillon already has a lot of experience pitching in big games for Utica.

“He was one of the top guys for the team as a sophomore and pitched in a ton of games for us as a freshman,” Sandman said.

Piper was going to get an opportunity to transition from a reliever to a starter.

“I wanted to play a leadership role and be a stable foundation for everyone to look up to,” Piper said. “Playing-wise, I was hoping to have a really good year on the bump. I was used primarily as a reliever (in the past). So, it was going to be a change in role for me and I was excited to see what I could do with it.”

Juniors Brock Pfister, Gabe Kegler, Collin McCullough, Jarrett Pfister, Mason Grant, Logan Brokaw and freshman Zach Heckman gave Sandman a lot of arms at his disposal.

“I don’t know that we necessarily had a true-blue No. 1,” Sandman said. “But I had a lot of guys that could get varsity (hitters) out. All of these (juniors) have had opportunities in the past.”

That kind of depth gave Sandman options and the leash wasn’t too long.

“We were fortunate in that we didn’t feel like we were going to have to wear out arms,” he said. “We were talking about going into each game with two or three guys available. As soon as a guy looked like he was hitting a wall, we were going to be able to go to the next guy and keep them fresh.”

There’s plenty of experience returning behind the plate in juniors Hunter Billman and Brier Harris.

“(Billman) is a big, strong, powerful athlete,” Sandman said. “(Harris) played a ton last year, too. With all of the wear and tear that goes into catching, I felt very confident in both of those guys.”

Junior Tanner Parsons was slated to handle first base, Lincoln Valentine (junior) second, Heckman or McCullough were battling for time at shortstop and Gabe Kegler (junior) was penciled in at third.

Junior Nolan Bennett is a utility player that would have played second, outfield and pitched.

Adams was going to anchor the outfield in the center to be flanked by Piper, Brokaw, McCullough or Dillon depending on pitching duties.

“We had a lot of guys that were committed and bought into what Coach Sandman and the rest of the coaching staff were trying to get us to buy into and believe in,” Piper said. “We had a lot of guys on the same wavelength. We looked really sharp in the practices we were able to have. There was a lot of confidence. We expected to do good this year.”

“We felt like one through nine, we were going to be a solid lineup,” Sandman said. “We were going to get production from the bottom of the lineup as much as the top of the lineup. One through nine, we thought we were going to be able to put out a solid lineup that could put pressure on teams.”

Sandman was already making his mark … in an aesthetic sense. He’s given the ballpark a bit of a facelift with new dugouts, a press box and other knick-knacks.

“It’s more a testament to the community than anything,” he said. “The field is owned by the American Legion. We got the dugouts cemented in the fall and a lot of people stepped up and helped out with that. It evolved from there. Then we got dugouts painted. Then we had the idea to get the press box built and got those things donated. Then we got the idea to put pine trees in center field and got those donated.

“So, I think the community deserves massive props for that. People got on board and wanted to help out.”

He’s currently working on putting in a permanent batting cage and hopes to be able to redo the backstop and the parking lot in the future.