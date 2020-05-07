Schools get creative with graduations

DANVILLE — With school buildings closed for the remainder of the school year and social distancing guidelines in place, the county’s schools have come up with new ways to hold graduation ceremonies this year.

DANVILLE

Danville Local Schools Superintendent Jason Snively said their plans for graduation has been approved by Knox Public Health.

The plan includes a reverse-style parade. This will include the seniors being designated space around the high school that they can decorate along with a senior sign. The community members and families then can drive around the building.

Before this, students will be handed their diplomas as they come out of the front of the building one at a time before they head to their designated space. Speeches from the valedictorian, salutatorian and principal will be prerecorded and given out to the seniors on a CD. Snively mentioned they also might include some aerial videos and photographs from the reverse parade. The parade will be held on May 17 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. More information about the day, including when seniors should arrive at the high school to decorate their spots, can be found at the school’s website, danvilleschools.org.

EAST KNOX

Seniors at East Knox Local Schools have decided to hold off on having a graduation ceremony for the moment in hopes of having a traditional ceremony in late June, according to Superintendent Steve Larcomb. The new date of graduation will be June 27 starting at 10 a.m. on the football field.

“The seniors have little control of things right now,” He said. “They were offered different options and 64 percent wanted to hold out.”

In the meantime, students can pick up their diplomas starting May 18 if they so choose, Larcomb said. They do have a back-up plan of holding a drive-thru style graduation.

MOUNT VERNON

Mount Vernon High School Principal Scott Will posted an update about their commencement ceremony to the school’s website. The plan includes having a drive-in style graduation ceremony at the football stadium parking lot on May 23 split between two sessions, the first one starting at 1 p.m. and the second one starting at 3:30 p.m. The rain date will be May 24 at the place and at the same time for the sessions.

The update continues to say that the students will still be able to walk across the stage. The ceremony will be aired live through WNZR and more guidelines and details will be posted to the school’s website, mvcsd.us, later this week.

FREDERICKTOWN

Fredericktown Local Schools posted their graduation plans to their website, along with being announced via Facebook by high school Principal Brent Garee. Their plans also include hosting a drive-in type ceremony on May 16 starting at 2 p.m. in the parking lot. The rain date will be May 17 at 2 p.m.

In the video announcement, Garee said that a survey found the most important thing for seniors was that their parents would be able to see them graduate and the drive-in was the best option.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on WNZR and a photographer will be there to take photographs since parents cannot leave their cars. The students will be called up to the stage in small groups to be able to walk across the stage. More information can be found on their website, fredericktownschools.com.

CENTERBURG

Centerburg High School Principal Ryan Gallwitz announced their graduation plans via the school’s Facebook page. The graduation will be a drive-in theater-style outside May 17 starting at 3 p.m. The rain date will be May 18 at 7 p.m.

A photographer will be on hand to capture students walking across the stage and the photos will be free to download. The event will also be live-streamed and the link will be uploaded to the school’s website. Gallwitz said this plan was developed and coordinated with the senior class officers and it is as close to a traditional graduation ceremony they can get. More details about the event will be shared later this week at their website centerburgschools.org.

NORTH FORK

North Fork Local Schools released new graduation plans to their website. The new plans will still have graduation taking place on May 31 but will happen in a slightly different way.

There will be two-time slots in which students will arrive to line up to be able to walk across the stage to receive their diploma and have a photo taken. Session one will have those whose lasts names start with A-J arriving at 9 a.m. Those with last names K-Z will arrive for session two at 12:30. Seniors may bring four family members with them to participate.

The event will be filmed and merged into a video posted to YouTube at a later date. Speeches, including ones by the valedictorian and salutatorian, will be pre-recorded and available online beginning at 8 a.m. on May 31. A complete list of guidelines can be found at northfolk.k12.oh.us.

HIGHLAND

Highland Local School released their graduation plans on their high school Facebook page. The plans include having graduation on their original scheduled date of May 31.

Seniors will arrive at their designated time to walk across the stage. The time slots start at 2 p.m. and the last group starts at 6 p.m. Each senior is allowed to bring up to five family members to watch them walk across the stage. Awards and other accolades will be given out to the seniors as they make their way through the building and they will be allowed to take photos on the front steps of the building. The seniors will be sent an email before May 31 that will include hyperlinks to prerecorded videos of student speeches and other announcements of a traditional graduation ceremony. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

