Powell to become Granville’s next boys basketball coach

SPARTA — The Highland boys basketball team will have a new coach roaming the sidelines next season. Chris Powell has accepted an offer to become the next boys basketball coach at Granville, pending board approval. The job comes with a teaching position as well.

“I think Granville is one of those places that (has) traditional excellence in athletics and academics,” Powell said. “The community has been really intriguing to me. I had a little bit of a connection with the community with running some camps and being familiar with the program from coaching at Gahanna and coaching at Highland the last (few) years and seeing them in the district tournament.

“There was an opportunity there with a teaching position and a coaching position at the same time. I think it was a good opportunity for me as a coach to take that next step in my coaching career and see if we can build upon the things we’ve done at Highland.”

Powell went 43-48 in four seasons as coach of the Fighting Scots, including a 32-24 mark in league play and an outright Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference championship in 2018-19.

“Obviously, we’re excited for him as an individual to get the opportunity to coach at Granville,” athletic director Mike DeLaney said. “We’re thankful for all of the work he did here for us and the time he spent guiding our kids and directing our basketball program.”

The Scots struggled last season, finishing 2-21 overall and 2-12 in the KMAC to finish seventh behind co-champions Centerburg and Northmor. Highland was one-and-done in the Division II district tournament, falling at Heath, 69-30 in the first round.

“I think in the four years there, I’ve developed some good relationships,” Powell said. “We worked on building on a program that had a lot of really good success when you’re talking about Coach (Jim) Schoch and Coach (Mike) Hoyng.

“The last handful of years, the program wasn’t where the program has been. But we had a great time building a relationship with those guys and I look back at my experience there, it’s been really good. Just developing relationships with the community and the alumni … (it’s) been really positive for me.”

Powell takes over a program in Granville that finished 12-10 last season and 8-5 in the Licking County League before falling to St. Francis DeSales in a Division II district semifinal under Adam Teeters, who stepped down at the end of the season.

Prior to his time in Sparta, Powell spent six seasons as an assistant at Gahanna Lincoln and one year as an assistant at Columbus West.

“(Highland) was my first head coaching experience and provided me an opportunity to learn and grow as a coach,” Powell said. “So, it’ll be one that’s extremely memorable for me and one that I’ll look back and remember with fond memories.”

Powell believes that Highland is set up for success in the future because of DeLaney’s leadership.

“Working with Mike DeLaney and the relationship that we had — there’s not a better AD to work for,” Powell said. “He’s been a head basketball coach and was really successful there. He understands the big picture of building lives and helping the student-athletes every day become great citizens down the road.

“I just appreciate him taking a chance on a young guy with no experience to do a job. I hope him and the community can look back on the last four years (and see) that we moved the program in a positive direction.”

DeLaney believes the position is an attractive one for the next coach because of the job Powell did building it for the future.

“We’re looking for somebody who is going to direct our program (grades) 7-12 and somebody that brings a lot of energy, enthusiasm and leadership to our program,” DeLaney said.

“I think the program is in really good shape. Our youth program is strong. Our middle school teams and the kids we have returning next year are really invested in the program. I think they’ll be willing and eager to work with the new coach once we get him hired.”

The job has been posted and interviews will follow.