Miller wants schedule for reopening of businesses

Knox County COVID-19 Positive Cases Results Age Gender Tested in Details Current Status March 20, 2020 28 Female Franklin Works in Franklin County; Not Hospitalized Recovered March 23, 2020 71 Male Knox Traveled from Florida; Hospitalized at KCH Recovered March 29, 2020 38 Male Licking Works in Franklin County Recovered March 30, 2020 72 Female Franklin Hospitalized at KCH Recovered April 1, 2020 90 Male Florida Hospitalized in Florida Deceased April 4, 2020 42 Male Knox Not Hospitalized Recovered April 5, 2020 72 Female Knox Exposed to a confirmed case in another county Recovered April 8, 2020 28 Male Knox Works in Marion County; Not hospitalized Recovered April 10, 2020 77 Female Knox No Known Exposure Recovered April 12, 2020 22 Female Knox Works in Knox and Franklin County Recovered April 15, 2020 54 Male Knox Works in Marion County Recovered April 19, 2020 37 Female Knox Works in Richland County Recovered April 21, 2020 39 Male Knox Exposure to another confirmed case Recovered April 22, 2020 54 Male Knox Works in Knox County Recovered April 23, 2020 45 Male Knox Healthcare worker in Marion County Home Isolation April 29, 2020 79 Female Knox Recently returned from Florida Recovered May 1, 2020 58 Male Franklin Works in Franklin County Home Isolation May 1, 2020 32 Male Knox Works in Franklin County Home Isolation May 3, 2020 30 Female Knox Works in Licking County Home Isolation May 6, 2020 56 Female Knox Healthcare worker in Mahoning and Knox County Home Isolation

SOURCE Knox Public Health May 7, 2020 @ 10:30 a.m.

MOUNT VERNON — Knox Public Health Commissioner Julie Miller said she has contacted Ohio Health Director Amy Acton and Gov. DeWine about her recommendation that businesses still waiting to reopen — such as sit-in dining for restaurants, hair salons and barbers, and fitness centers — be given a specific reopening date with safety requirements.

Those requirements should include what their customer capacities will be, by a percentage of occupancy. By giving yet-to-reopen businesses reopening dates, it will maximize the amount of time they have to prepare, she said. Miller gave her remarks Wednesday during her Facebook Live press conference.

Miller said she isn’t the only local public health official to make the recommendation. It comes at a time when other Ohio businesses such as retail stores, as well as garage sales and yard sales, prepare to reopen Tuesday. Getting set to open even sooner, on Saturday and with restrictions for customer spacing, will be the Mount Vernon Farmers Market.

“Just remember, businesses can require customers to wear masks,” she said, while noting that the state is not requiring and only recommending masks as customers shop. She added, “this is about thinking outside yourself.”

To keep more cases from happening and prevent surges as America reopens for business, masks should be worn to protect their wearers and those around them, she advised. When asked how Knox County is doing on mask-wearing, Miller responded that in the small number of businesses she has visited recently, few people were wearing them.

Miller was also asked questions related to the surge, since the time the surge was expected in Ohio and Knox County is now past. Included was whether a surge could still happen, and if so what factors would be involved.

Miller said her greatest concern as the economy reopens is that people will not observe social distancing guidelines that ask for 6 feet of space between people. She also said she hopes the public will continue to observe the good hygienic practices they have started to do, such as frequent hand washing.

Miller said the state, through the governor’s orders, is starting to see more specimen collections sent away for COVID-19 testing. That is true for Knox County as well, as the number of specimen collection kits has increased significantly. This may produce many more positive results that have been noted to date largely because more testing will begin to happen, she offered.

She did not address the national number of cases on the rise or health officials, such as from Johns Hopkins University, who have predicted reopening businesses may cause an upsurge in cases. According to Johns Hopkins information released Wednesday, new COVID-19 cases in the United States are exceeding 20,000 per day, with an average of more than 1,000 deaths per day. The infection rate in the nation is rising when the New York City Metropolitan area — where cases have begun to flatten — is taken out of the equation.

In Knox County, 223 specimens collected for testing have produced 184 negative results, 20 positive results, and three positive results from residents living outside of Knox County who were tested locally. If the availability of more specimen collection kits to test more Knox County residents resulted in, as one example, 20 new cases, doubling the number the county has now, that would be indicative of a possible surge, Miller said. As of Wednesday, there were also 22 COVID-19 tests pending, with 17 current contacts of positive cases being monitored. The county has also had one death. There are also four probable cases.

Knox County’s 20th positive case, released Wednesday, involved a 56-year-old female healthcare worker who works in Knox and Mahoning counties. The patient is isolated at home and is not affiliated with a nursing home, according to Knox Public Health.

Miller said she knows of no plans by the state to use what is called Rapid Response Testing, used to detect the virus in as little as a matter of minutes.

In other matters, Miller offered that campgrounds are open to campers with permanent or seasonal sites within campgrounds, or what she called those who are “self-sufficient” in their lots. Not allowed so far are those going on temporary trips, such as weekend camping.

She also went into detail about the safety guidelines in place for garage and yard sales when they are permitted to begin next Tuesday, along with retail openings. Social distancing should include ample spacing of tables and chairs, with directions of flow, such as signs and/or tape used to show customers the direction to proceed through yards and garages to avoid people bunching too close together. Tables, chairs and counters should be wiped down before and after the sales, and merchandise should be cleaned too if possible. It is a good idea to offer those who need them masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.

All parades in the area have been canceled through May 29, Miller said. Among those to open May 12 will be dog groomers and auctions.

Larry Di Giovanni: 740-397-5333 or larry@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews