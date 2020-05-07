Howard man indicted for unlawful sexual conduct

MOUNT VERNON — A Howard man was indicted by Monday’s Knox County grand jury for unlawful sexual conduct with a 13-year-old girl.

Dakota Fletcher, 25, Howard, was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, third-degree felonies, after the 13-year-old girl’s parent reported the incidents to the police.

The parent reportedly discovered that their daughter had been sneaking out of the house with Fletcher. After realizing that Fletcher had made sexual contact with the girl, the parent reported him to law enforcement, according to Prosecuting Attorney Chip McConville.

The indictment noted two incidents that occurred in April.

Also indicted on Monday was Kevin Kidd, 45, Mount Vernon, for third-degree felony domestic violence and second-degree felonious assault.

Kidd reportedly punched and broke his girlfriend’s nose while they were in a car together in the Bladensburg and Martinsburg area, McConville said. The victim sought treatment in Coshocton and a family member reported the incident to law enforcement, according to McConville.

Kidd has two prior misdemeanor domestic violence convictions in Mount Vernon Municipal Court. He was arrested and currently held at the Knox County Jail.

Other domestic violence indictments issued Monday are Anthony Stepp, 40, Howard, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and Evan Posey, 20, Mount Vernon, domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

Meanwhile, two Mount Vernon men were indicted for burglary, third-degree felonies. A neighbor reported witnessing Isiah McPeak, 39, and Michael Miller, 37, entering a Hickory Street property and leaving with a washer and a dryer.

Law enforcement previously executed a search warrant on the property in February for drug-related complaints. The resident tenant is currently in the custody of the Knox County Jail. The property owner is in the process of filing for an eviction. The property still contains the tenant’s possessions and is still considered occupied until the eviction process is completed, according to McConville.

McConville said that officers were able to identify the defendants’ vehicle based on witness descriptions and located the defendants. When questioned by the police, McPeak and Miller confessed to the whereabouts of the stolen property. The washer and dryer have been recovered and impounded by law enforcement, said McConville.

Also related to stolen properties, Dalton Smith, 26, homeless, was indicted on receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

Smith was found to possess a red Kia that was reported stolen when law enforcement performed a traffic stop; although Smith was a passenger at the time, his belongings in the vehicle suggested that he was in possession of the car, according to McConville.

The driver was not charged for operating the stolen car, because he reportedly drove Smith in the car on Smith’s request and there was no likelihood that he knew the car was stolen, according to McConville.

Indicted on charges related to an April 27 drug bust in Mount Vernon at a Crystal Avenue home were Chase Sherman, 36, Mount Vernon, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony, resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor, aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, trafficking in fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, with a $170 forfeiture specification; and Robert Matheny, 54, Mount Vernon, permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony.

Other indictments issued by Monday’s grand jury were: Brandon Chaney, 34, Coshocton, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; Jacob Ross, 19, Mount Vernon, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, possession of LSD, a fifth-degree felony, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a first-degree misdemeanor; James McCoy, 46, Mount Vernon, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, possessing drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor; Ronald Fowler, 50, Mount Vernon, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; Michael Glen Leeland Roy Ball, 22, Howard, trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony; Whitley Piatt, 28, Howard, receiving stolen property (2008 Blue Chevrolet Malibu), a fourth-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.