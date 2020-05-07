Hope remains for county fair

MOUNT VERNON — The odds of having a full fair seem remote, but the Knox County Fair Board is holding to the hope that it can still offer most of what it has in years past.

In a meeting Wednesday online via Zoom, Fair Board President Dustin Beheler told board members to hold onto plans and wait and see what happens in the next month. The fair is scheduled for July 25-Aug. 1.

“I think it’s going to be last minute,” Beheler said. “Next month is going to be huge. There’s going to be fairs before (our) next meeting. … I think no matter what there’s going to be some restrictions.”

The fair board will be taking input on recommendations from the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Fair Manager’s Association and Knox Public Health. OSU Extension 4-H Youth Development Educator Andrea Rees said the 10 people per gathering limit could expire by the end of the month if the numbers with the epidemic are where the ODH wants them to be. The next recommended per person per gathering limit of 100 is scheduled to be in effect by the time of the fair. However, allowing larger gatherings above that number has not been discussed as a possibility until late summer or early fall, well after the fair. Recommendations for junior fair showing include holding events in open-air environments and breaking down events into small groups, Rees said. Guidelines have been established for the livestock sale, Rees said. Suggestions include encouraging online bidding, but live bidding may be held if proper social distancing guidelines can be followed. Only the youth and their animal should be in the sale ring. Rees said she has been in contact with Knox Public Health Commissioner Julie Miller, and Miller has said she will want to review plans once they are established by the fair board. Plans discussed by fair board members at the meeting included a picket fence to surround the beer garden, changes to the draft horse show and promotions. Fair board member Matt Jones said he is ready to proceed with the installation of a picket-style fence for the beer garden; Beheler asked how quickly the fence could be put up and suggested Jones wait until June. Promotions should also be held off for now, until more is known about what the fair will look like, Beheler said. In the meantime, Beheler suggested the fair board look over the available resources that have recommendations for county fairs. Junior Fair Coordinator Samantha Beheler said exhibitors are being updated on the fair in bi-weekly Zoom meetings.

The rest of this article is available to our subscribers. Do your part to support local journalism

Subscribe to our e-edition to read this and many other articles written by your neighbors. Already a subscriber? Log in

Nick Sabo: 740-397-5333 or nsabo@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @twitter.com/mountvernonnews