Image Gallery

Air hugs

11:23 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Colleen Brokaw waves while holding an “Air Hugs” sign during the Wednesday parade at the Ohio Eastern Star Home in Mount Vernon. Members of the community, family and staff participate each day at 2 p.m. as a parade circles the Eastern Star campus twice. Those interested in participating in the parade may line up at 1:30 p.m. and must remain in their vehicle

Joshua Morrison/News
Colleen Brokaw waves while holding an “Air Hugs” signs during the Wednesday parade at the Ohio Eastern Star Home in Mount Vernon. Members of the community, family and staff participate each day at 2 p.m. as a parade circles the Eastern Star campus twice. Those interested in participating in the parade may line up at 1:30 p.m. and must remain in their vehicle.

Joshua Morrison/News Ohio Eastern Star staff member Jim Stulka drives the tractor as Natalie Mizer and Marci Thomas wave and shoot a bubble gun during the May 6, 2020 parade at 1451 Gambier Road in Mount Vernon.

Joshua Morrison/News
Ohio Eastern Star staff member Jim Stulka drives the tractor as Natalie Mizer and Marci Thomas wave and shoot a bubble gun during the May 6, 2020 parade at 1451 Gambier Road in Mount Vernon.

 

Joshua Morrison/News
Joshua Morrison/News
Joshua Morrison/News

 

View More Photos

 

Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mvn_jmorrison

 

 

Previous Story

  • Share Story

 

 

 